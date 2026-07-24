Conventional Energy Services expands pipeline integrity capability across Asia-Pacific

New Plymouth, New Zealand. Image: dmitri/stock.adobe.com

The pipeline industry is entering a new phase. Across Australia, New Zealand and the broader Asia-Pacific region, thousands of kilometres of pipeline infrastructure are approaching or exceeding their original design life.

At the same time, operators face increasing expectations around safety, environmental performance, operational efficiency and asset integrity, while seeking to maximise the value of existing infrastructure before committing to costly replacement projects.

Recognising this shift, Conventional Energy Holdings Proprietary Limited has established Conventional Energy Services – a specialist pipeline services business dedicated to helping pipeline owners and operators test and verify pipeline integrity, improve operational performance, extend asset life and optimise the long-term value of critical infrastructure.

The new division complements the advisory and project delivery capabilities of Conventional Energy Resources by providing practical field services across the operational phase of the asset lifecycle.

Its focus includes pipeline testing and pre-commissioning, integrity verification, pigging operations, in-line inspection (ILI) planning and execution support, pipeline cleaning, asset rehabilitation, life-extension strategies, and operational support.

Drawing on these capabilities, together with leading technologies and specialist partners from around the world, Conventional Energy Services develops customised, asset-specific solutions tailored to each client’s operational objectives, technical requirements and commercial priorities.

“Conventional Energy Resources was established to support clients from project conception through construction and commissioning,” said Angus McTavish, Managing Director.

“With the establishment of Conventional Energy Services, we are extending that capability beyond project delivery to support operators throughout the operational life of their assets. Our objective is to help clients maximise the performance, reliability and longevity of their pipeline infrastructure by providing practical, customised solutions that draw upon the best available technologies and industry expertise.”

Expanding into New Zealand

As part of this growth strategy, Conventional Energy Holdings has also incorporated Conventional Energy Services New Zealand Limited, establishing a permanent presence in the New Zealand market.

The new company will provide specialist services to New Zealand’s energy, water and industrial pipeline sectors while leveraging the broader technical capability, project experience and international technology partnerships available across the Conventional Energy group.

The expansion reflects the company’s long-standing connection with New Zealand’s pipeline industry and reinforces its commitment to supporting pipeline owners, operators and contractors on both sides of the Tasman.

Innovative technologies supporting asset performance

A key component of the Conventional Energy Services model is identifying and introducing proven technologies that address emerging challenges faced by pipeline operators.

An example is the recent appointment of Conventional Energy Resources as the exclusive partner and representative of Rescue Pipeline Services (RPS) across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, while also working collaboratively to pursue opportunities throughout the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Among the technologies now available through this partnership is the RPS In-Field Flow Coating System – an innovative internal pipeline coating solution designed to improve hydraulic performance and extend asset life.

The system utilises advanced nano-technology composite coatings that are applied internally to existing or newly constructed pipelines using proprietary pigging and batch application techniques.

The coating forms molecular covalent and ionic bonds with the pipeline substrate, creating an ultra-thin, exceptionally durable and low-friction internal surface.

Applied over long pipeline sections by accessing only the ends of the pipeline segment, the system minimises operational disruption while delivering measurable operational benefits, including:

Increased pipeline throughput by 20% or more.

Reduced hydraulic friction losses and operating pressure.

Improved suitability for de-rated pipelines by increasing flow capacity at decreased pressures.

Lower pumping energy consumption and operating costs.

Reduced adhesion of scale, wax, biofilm and other contaminants.

Enhanced protection against internal corrosion.

Extended operational life of existing pipeline assets.

While the RPS In-Field Flow Coating System is one example of the technologies now available through Conventional Energy Services, the company’s philosophy is to work with clients to evaluate the most appropriate solution for each asset.

This approach draws on a broad range of technologies, specialist partners and practical operational experience rather than promoting a single product or methodology.

Supporting the entire pipeline lifecycle

The launch of Conventional Energy Services represents the next step in the evolution of the Conventional Energy group.

Together, Conventional Energy Resources and Conventional Energy Services now provide support across the full pipeline lifecycle – from early project definition, constructability and delivery planning, through construction, commissioning and operational readiness, and into testing, inspection, integrity management, rehabilitation, life extension and, ultimately, decommissioning.

As pipeline infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region continues to mature, the industry is increasingly seeking practical solutions that maximise asset value, improve operational efficiency and reduce lifecycle costs.

By combining independent technical advice, practical construction expertise, specialist field services and access to leading international technologies, Conventional Energy Services is positioning itself as a trusted partner for pipeline owners and operators seeking customised solutions to improve the safety, reliability and performance of their assets for decades to come.

For more information, visit: https://conventionalenergy.com.au/