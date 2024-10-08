Contractor announced for major rural pipeline works

The project will secure a high-quality rural water supply for towns and farms in the region for the future. Image: filedimage/stock.adobe.com

GWMWater has awarded a tender to Mitchell Water Australia for the construction of the second stage of the East Grampians Rural Pipeline.

The works, which involves the laying of the pipe which will transfer and deliver water to customers, are expected to get underway this month.

The project will secure a high-quality rural water supply for towns and farms in the region for the future.

The first stage of construction is currently underway at the Lake Fyans Pump Station.

Lake Fyans will be the main water source for the East Grampians Rural Pipeline, with smaller volumes of water being sourced from Mt William headworks and the Mt Cole Reservoir.

The contract for the second stage of the project involves construction of trunk mains and distribution network pipelines, additional pump stations and water storages.

GWMWater managing director Mark Williams said the tender awarding was a major milestone for the project.

“This project has been in the works for some time, and the next stage of construction is a big and exciting step forward,” he said.

“We have remained committed to getting the best value for money for our customers and we thank them for their patience throughout the process.”

Williams said work had been progressing in readiness for the next stage of construction to start.

“We continue to work with Cape Dunstans to deliver the early works package, and have been engaging with landholders to mark out their preferred metre point connection locations based on the current design,” he said.

Construction of the pipeline will help secure the future of rural landowners and small towns surrounding Ararat by providing a reliable, secure high-quality supply of water all year round.

Landowners who have not yet signed up to connect, but have a pipeline designed to run past their property, can still submit an Expression of Interest [EOI].

GWMWater can no longer accept EOIs for land parcels not included in the updated project footprint and design.

For more information about the East Grampians Rural Water Supply Project, and a live map updated as the project progresses, click here.

The East Grampians Rural Water Supply Project is jointly funded by the Australian Government through the National Water Grid Fund, the Victorian Government and GWMWater.

