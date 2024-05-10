Construction of the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline well underway

The pipeline will run from the Lower Fitzroy River in Rockhampton and connect to Gladstone Area Water Board’s existing water network at Yarwun. Image supplied by Ministerial Media Statements QLD.

The Gladstone Area Water Board shared the exciting update on its LinkedIn account.

“Did you know the $986 million project not only includes a 117km pipeline but also an intake facility at Laurel Bank on the Fitzroy River, a water treatment plant and pumping station at Alton Downs, and reservoirs at Aldoga,” posted the Gladstone Area Water Board team on LinkedIn.

“Once completed, the pipeline will have capacity to transport 30 gigalitres per annum from the Fitzroy River to Gladstone.”

The Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline is a $983 million project to address the single source water supply risk from Awoonga Dam and enable long-term water security for Gladstone Area Water Board’s customers. The pipeline will also support future water for Gladstone’s emerging hydrogen and renewables industry.

The 117km pipeline will run from the Lower Fitzroy River in Rockhampton and connect to Gladstone Area Water Board’s existing water network at Yarwun.

The pipeline comprises a water treatment plant, reservoirs and pumping stations at locations along its alignment including Laurel Bank, Alton Downs and Aldoga.