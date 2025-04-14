Construction kicks off at Surat Basin gas project

Image: bomboman/stock.adobe.com

Construction has kicked off on more than 30km of pipeline on Arrow Energy’s Surat gas project (SGP) north, set to transport produced natural gas from the company’s gas fields near Miles to a nearby inlet processing facility before it’s brought to market.

Drilling of the first of up to 450 gas wells is scheduled to commence by mid-year, with first gas expected by 2026.

Anton Verdel, Arrow Energy Chief Operating Officer, said the pipeline construction was a major milestone in the project.

“As we lower each piece of pipe into the ground, we are another step closer to bringing essential energy to market to power homes, businesses, and industries,” he said.

“At full capacity, SGP north will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of more than one million homes every day, which will make a major contribution to gas supplies.”

Verdel said the SGP north development will bring significant benefits to the local economy and community.

“As we produce essential energy for a cleaner energy future, we’re determined to ensure our development is also a win for the Miles region through job creation, road upgrades, and economic and social benefits,” he said.

“This investment includes upgrading key intersections and roads – including a recently completed major upgrade on the intersection of Kerwicks Road and the Warrego Highway – to improve safety for local farming families and the wider community.”

Verdel said the region will also benefit from up to 400 jobs and a boost to local commerce and industry.

“Our major contractor, MPK, has already hired more than 60 people – many of whom are local – and partnered with over 50 businesses located between Toowoomba and Miles to support the project.

“The project is also focused on providing opportunities for First Nations people. To date, MPK has employed six local Indigenous jobseekers and engaged three local Indigenous businesses from Toowoomba, Dalby and Chinchilla.”

