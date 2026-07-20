Construction contracts awarded for Goldfields pipeline upgrades

Image: Water Corporation

Construction contracts have been awarded for Stage 1 of the $543 million upgrade to Western Australia’s Goldfields and Agricultural Water Supply Scheme (GAWSS), marking the next phase of works to replace 44.5km of ageing Goldfields Pipeline.

WA-based Georgiou Group and the SRG Global McConnell Dowell Joint Venture have secured the pipeline replacement contracts, with Water Corporation delivering Stage 1 works including pipeline renewal, valve upgrades and duplication of the Binduli Reservoir.

The upgrades are expected to increase the scheme’s daily capacity by up to 7.2 million litres, representing a 10 per cent increase, while improving reliability for communities and industry across the Goldfields and Wheatbelt.

The project is expected to support more than 230 jobs, with more than $170 million to be spent with WA contractors and subcontractors, including at least $7 million with Aboriginal businesses. Pipe sections will be manufactured by Steel Mains in Kwinana using Pilbara iron ore and lined with Cockburn Cement concrete.

Construction of the duplicated Binduli Reservoir in Kalgoorlie-Boulder is expected to begin later this year.

“The awarding of these contracts marks another important step in delivering the Cook Labor Government’s $543 million investment in the Goldfields and Agricultural Water Supply Scheme, helping secure Western Australia’s water future,” Water Minister Don Punch said.

“This investment will increase the scheme’s capacity and reliability to support future growth across the Goldfields and Wheatbelt, while delivering jobs and opportunities for local businesses.

“More than $170 million from these contracts will be spent with WA contractors and subcontractors, including at least $7 million with Aboriginal businesses, ensuring the benefits of this major infrastructure investment stay in Western Australia and contribute to a stronger, more diversified economy.”