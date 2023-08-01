Construction begins on $1.2 billion wastewater plant

Sydney Water has begun construction on its $1.2 billion Upper South Creek Advanced Water Recycling Centre (AWRC) in Western Sydney.

The facility will supply wastewater services to 400,000 new dwellings in the growing Western Sydney Aerotropolis Growth Area.

It will also service Camden, Penrith and Liverpool, and will help cater for growth until 2056.

The AWRC is a significant step forward in the sustainable development of Sydney’s Western Parkland City and, will be one of the southern hemisphere’s most advanced wastewater recycling facilities, offering more than 1000 jobs during the construction phase.

Sydney Water managing director Roch Cheroux said the facility will be a foundation for the circular economy in Western Sydney.

“This facility will use state-of-the-art technology to provide wastewater services and high-quality recycled water for a range of reuse applications locally,” Cheroux said.

“When operating at maximum capacity, it will treat around 70 megalitres of wastewater each day and produce advanced-quality treated water that protects local waterways, are provided for sustainable use in homes and businesses across western Sydney and biosolid products for use in agriculture.”

A four-megawatt solar array and future bio-gas energy will also be used to power the site.

The solar farm will generate approximately eight Gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy per annum, or enough to power approximately 1,400 households for an entire year.

The solar array will power the facility in the early years. As energy requirements grow, a circular economy precinct featuring bio-gas energy will be constructed to help meet future needs.

The Upper South Creek Advanced Water Recycling plant is due to be operational in 2026.

To learn more, visit Sydney Water’s website.

