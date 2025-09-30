Connecting the digital dots

Mipela’s technical assurance solutions help link people, places, and portfolios. Image: Mipela

Mipela GeoSolutions is delivering streamlined data management solutions specifically engineered for the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Energy and infrastructure projects are notoriously complex, spanning diverse stakeholders including cultural advisors, regulators, landowners and environmental groups. What’s more, these assets stretch across geographically disperse locations, have multiple lifecycle phases, and often operate for decades.

With such complexity, fragmented systems and siloed data breed inefficiency, miscommunication, delayed decisions, mounting costs, and elevated risk. Organisations scramble to manage people, visualise spatial relationships, and optimise assets across portfolios, often without a unified approach. Effectively managing land access and stakeholder management is critical to achieving your social licence to operate.

That’s where Mipela steps in. Having provided expert led professional services to the industry for almost 30 years and its flagship enterprise software, X Info Suite, the company delivers an integrated solution that bridges these gaps. By connecting ‘people’ (enhancing stakeholder engagement and communication), ‘places’ (enabling spatial data visualisation and location based intelligence) and ‘portfolio’ (managing diverse assets and activities across their lifecycle), X Info centralises everything in one coherent whole.

Mipela’s X Info suite of software solutions turns data collection and analysis into a streamlined process, as it can manage, share, visualise and capture data for clients – connecting people with information.

The outcome is greater efficiency, informed decision making, reduced risk, cost savings, and streamlined operations from project inception through to long term maintenance.

Mipela Managing Director Hayden McDonald put it best: “When you connect your data, you connect the dots,”he told The Australian Pipeliner.

“We know disconnected systems and fragmented data lead to inefficiencies, miscommunication, delayed decisions, and increased costs and increased risk.

“From core systems to real-time insights, Mipela connects it all together. Our solutions support the full lifecycle of projects and operations across the energy and infrastructure sectors, turning data into action where it matters most.

“We help our clients put their data – and their time – to better use.”

Mipela’s presence at this year’s APGA Convention and Exhibition is a prime example of its commitment to the industry it calls home.

“With the confluence of two key generational challenges – the energy transition and the growth of artificial intelligence – well underway, pressures from rising electricity demands, geopolitical shifts, and digital advancements converge to redefine the way we produce, manage, and consume energy,” McDonald said.

“At this year’s convention, we want to visually highlight the race that is underway and the speed that we are all travelling along, communicating it in such a way that people can easily understand what happens when you connect people, places and portfolios to manage complex relationships at scale.

“Whether you’re an established player or just starting out, we help our clients accelerate the assurance of their day-to-day data management activities or hosting needs, no matter where they are in their journey.”

The team’s exhibition booth at the APGA Convention and Exhibition will reflect that vision. Among the key messages the company will share is how Mipela is leveraging a world-leading cloud platform, Amazon Web Services, to help clients migrate from on-premise systems to scalable, hosted environments.

Similarly, Mipela will also share how it is providing secure solutions in the energy and infrastructure sectors that enable people to be proactive and improve the lifecycle of their day-to-day activities.

Reliability is another key area for discussion, with the company focused on innovating the future of the Before You Dig referral service in the asset protection space, in order to help ensure everyone gets home safely. Finally, the company will shed some light on where it will take its technology and offerings in the next twelve months.

Beyond its suite of solutions, Mipela aims to build lasting relationships and gather feedback from existing clients and industry peers – fuel for future innovation.

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.