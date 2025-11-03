Combining innovation with rugged reliability

Image: McElroy

The latest innovations in medium-diameter pipe fusion are here.

McElroy is empowering operators to take control of their medium-diameter fusion projects with the TracStar® 412i and TracStar 618i. These new additions to McElroy’s TracStar iSeries lineup combine industry-leading technology with all the versatility and muscle needed to get the job done.

The TracStar 412i and TracStar 618i are designed to boost operator confidence and efficiency, while also ensuring welds are performed accurately and according to standard. Utilising McElroy’s FusionGuide™ Control system, these medium-diameter machines provide users with three levels of control during the fusion process. Each level offers varying degrees of assistance, from manual control to fully automatic fusion.

FusionGuide Control levels are as follows:

Level 1 (manual control) – Allows the operator to control the carriage position and times during the fusion process.

Level 2 (enhanced guided workflow) – This level provides a software-controlled shift sequence while heating and fusion times have on-screen prompts.

Level 3 (automatic fusion) – When fusing with this level, the entire fusion process is software controlled.

“In the years since the launch of our large-diameter TracStar iSeries line, we’ve consistently heard from our partners and operators that the FusionGuide Control system has translated into countless hours and dollars saved in the field,” TracStar iSeries Product Manager Brett Stone said.

“As we’ve continued to see more HDPE [high-density polyethylene] projects that utilise medium-diameter pipe, we knew that incorporating TracStar iSeries technology into our medium-diameter line of machines would provide an extra layer of value, both in terms of efficiency and quality control.”

Intuitive design

In the United States, a Missouri-based mining company switched to HDPE for some of its mine water removal operations, and its results, especially in terms of training, were stellar.

“With older models of the TracStar, such as the Series 2 line, seasoned operators could figure out how to use the machine but there would be a lot of questions,” said Sam Griese, Territory Manager for McElroy distributor GROEBNER. “Training involved constantly reinforcing the mechanical options available on the machine.”

When the company brought in a TracStar 412i, however, training was an entirely different experience.

“The trainer had operators up and running on the TracStar 412i within an hour,” Griese said.

Because all machine operations take place through the DataLogger tablet, trainees were presented with a touch-screen interface that felt as intuitive as using their cell phone.

“Everyone is so used to a screen, and having operations be presented in that way just clicked in their brains,” Griese said.

At the mine, operators were trained on Level 3 FusionGuide Control. In this specific scenario, the TracStar 412i operated entirely underground, creating a stable environment that makes it perfect for automated processes. That, Griese said, removed a lot of the guesswork for new trainees.

Then, the newly trained operators took things a step further.

“After training, we went out to lunch, and the fusion crew returned to the jobsite about half an hour before myself and the trainer,” Griese said.

“When we got back there, the guys had the machine up and running. They were fusing pipe, and they were already training other guys how to use the machine.”

Traceability in a growing market

Plastic pipe – in particular HDPE – is a fast-growing pipe material, offering a more efficient, long-lasting, and cost-effective piping solution compared to traditional pipe materials. In addition, many key markets, including water, natural gas, and mining, have adopted HDPE as a preferred pipe material.

All fusion functions for the TracStar 412i and TracStar 618i – including setting machine pressures, carriage open/close, and shift sequence – are performed using the DataLogger, a ruggedised tablet tailored to pipe fusion. In addition to controlling machine functions, the DataLogger records fusion parameters and other pertinent data during the fusion process.

With the DataLogger, users can also take advantage of the Vault, McElroy’s powerful cloud-based storage platform. The Vault allows users to store their data for inspection, quality control, or other record-keeping purposes. Operators can share reports with supervisors, owners, and inspectors for closer evaluation to ensure each fused joint conforms to industry standards and is ready for service.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.