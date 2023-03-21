Coliban Water’s new pipeline to improve local water supply

Residents in Epsom and Huntly will be able to benefit from improvements this autumn with Coliban Water finalising its new pipeline project.

With residential areas in Epsom and Huntly in regional Victoria continuing to grow, the performance of the local water supply is primordial.

Design work for the pipeline started in 2021 and construction commenced in May 2022, and is set to be finalised in the coming months, as final trenching is underway near Station Street and ground boring is being finalised across several short sections of the new pipeline.

The new pipeline, which will run from Howard Street in Epsom to Gungurru Road in Huntly, is one of the largest water supply pipeline projects installed in our region in recent years.

“We are aware some customers have been experiencing water pressure issues, particularly on hot days and at peak times when more water is used to run air conditioners, water gardens and keep cool,” said the Coliban Water team.

“We work closely with Council and land developers to plan for population changes in our region to ensure we provide adequate water services.”

According to Coliban Waters, operating from this autumn, the benefits of the pipeline will be immediate.

However, local residents can expect to notice a real difference from next summer, when increased demand for water typically adds to low-pressure issues.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.