Coliban Water’s $500m investment plan

So far, Coliban Water has delivered $73 million in its annual capital program. Image: stock.adobe / noombkk

Coliban Water is delivering one of the largest capital investment programs since the formation of the water authority, with close to $500 million investment planned.

Managing director Damian Wells said as the business enters year two of its five-year regulated pricing period, monitored by the Essential Services Commission, it was an opportunity to reflect on its progress.

“Fronting up to the key challenges of climate change, population growth and ageing assets shaped our pricing submission in 2023. We’re now delivering on these commitments we made for our region,” he said.

“We know the decisions we make today are delivering value for our customers while ensuring readiness to serve future generations.

“We are guided by our renewed strategy ‘dhelk gatjin, dhelk balak’ (healthy water, healthy people), providing us with a fresh approach to serve current and future communities.

“We want to demonstrate a sustained track record of performance, continue to pursue operational excellence and be a reliable, efficient water utility for our customers.

“As we step into year two of this journey, we have a solid foundation to build from, with 2023/24 proving to be a strong year of performance.”

Investment growth

So far, Coliban Water has delivered $73 million in its annual capital program.

Annual investment has more than doubled in three years – from $31.3 million in 2020/21 – and is expected to continue to grow, with some very large projects ahead.

This includes a major upgrade of the Bendigo and Castlemaine Water Reclamation Plants.

There are plans to break ground at the Bendigo site in Epsom for the first stage of upgrades near the end of 2025.

Drinking water networks and treatment processes have been improved, from Echuca in the north to Trentham in the south, including key growth areas of Epsom, Huntly and Marong.

“The investment we’re making now across the board will benefit almost 180,000 people who call our region home, through the delivery of core water and wastewater services we provide, and our environmental stewardship,” Wells added.

“We’ve also doubled our Coliban Assist program. Including utility relief grants, we have provided more than $1 million in financial support to reach thousands of customers who needed extra support.”

Flood recovery

A number of flood recovery works have been completed, including reinstatement of the Lake Eppalock Pump Station which suffered major damage in 2022.

It is one of the region’s most crucial pieces of water infrastructure, and work included upgrades to internal switchboards, pumps and motors to improve long-term sustainability of the asset.

“For our staff, we’ve reduced the gender wage gap from nine per cent to three per cent, with the most senior levels of our business achieving gender equity,” Wells continued.

“We’ve improved staff engagement and satisfaction for the third year in a row.

“We’re also on track to be a 100 per cent renewable energy consumer by 2025 and deliver net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“There is so much more to come as we continue to grow and deliver the water and sewerage services on which we all rely. We know that resilient assets will address long term water security for our region,” he concluded.

Highlights

Some of Coliban Water’s highlight from the past 12 months or so include a $2 million investment and refurbishment at the Pyramid Hill Water Treatment Plant; an $11 million upgrade of the Echuca Water Treatment Plant; a $5.8 million investment to deliver the five-kilometre Epsom-Huntly Pipeline; and completion of a new 10-hectare Biosolids Base at Dunolly.

The company also wrapped up its largest ever program of water and sewer main renewals, with $8.5 million invested.

Coliban also upgraded water treatment processes at Cohuna, Korong Vale, Laanecoorie and Leitchville. More than 19,932 megalitres of drinking water was supplied to customers across Coliban Water’s region.

A further $20 million investment is planned for renewal works between now and 2028.

