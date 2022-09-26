CNC celebrates 15 years

In 2021 CNC Project Management celebrated 15 years of operation.

While the CNC Project Management team had planned to celebrate the milestone that year with the pipeline industry at the APGA Convention, COVID intervened, so they are celebrating with the industry at this year’s Brisbane APGA Convention. CNC Project Management also marked the milestone with events in 2021 and 2022 for staff and clients.

From its beginnings, when it was founded as a one-man-band by Managing Director Dave Maloney, CNC Project Management has continually grown its team and the services it offers.

CNC Project Management has been fortunate enough to work on some of the largest pipeline projects across Australia and would like to thank its many clients, staff, and sub-contractors.

Since its establishment CNC Project Management has been a key supporter of the APGA, with Dave Maloney having served as President and is currently on the board. In addition, five current or former staff are the receipts of the APGA’s Young Achievement Award.

CNC Project Management is an advisory company serving the infrastructure, energy and resource sectors.

CNC offers a broad range of services including:

Project Planning and Management

Permitting and Approvals

Pipeline and Risk Engineering

Environmental Management

Land Access and Property Services

Communications and Stakeholder Engagement

Spatial, Data & Digital

Agreement and Payment Management

They deliver excellent results for clients in the pipeline, natural gas and hydrogen renewable energy, electricity transmission, road, rail, minerals and water sectors.

Their approach is based on their values of teamwork, excellence, passion and integrity.

When you are at the outset of your next pipeline project, call CNC Project Management to discuss how they can help make your project a success.

To find out more information, visit the CNC Project Management website.