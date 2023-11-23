Citizens have a central role in the energy transition

In this column, Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre Chief Executive Officer David Norman explains how there is huge potential for real support for future fuels. He’s also adamant: public support will be vital as future fuels develop.

For many across the pipeline industry, engaging with the public is a natural part of the job. Landholders, local communities, new connections, or existing customers, we work with them every day. I’ve participated as a subject matter expert in recent customer forums for gas network access arrangement and they highlight how well the industry can connect with the public. But how much does our industry really understand the upcoming role that citizens will have in the energy transition, and just how vital that role could be?

As part of our research into how the public responds to future gaseous fuels like hydrogen and biomethane, the University of Queensland (UQ) used citizens’ panels made up of different representative groups across Australia. The project (RP2.1-07) was led by a group of social scientists, business sustainability and energy experts from UQ. The five panels were held across Greater Melbourne, Illawarra/Wollongong, South Australia, Western Australia and a national panel made up of young people. These panels met online over many weeks to learn about the issues of hydrogen and biomethane, then consider, discuss and come up with recommendations and points of view. This method creates far deeper insights than an opinion survey and allows citizens to explore their own thoughts on the issue; what they really value and the trade-offs they are willing to accept.

The participants valued choice, diversity, safety, affordability and resilience and many of the panel participants viewed future fuels as having a valuable role in their future energy mix. They saw the potential for economic benefits, future jobs and new career opportunities for existing fossil fuel workers. They also acknowledged the uncertainty about impacts and trade-offs and wanted more information and education about future energy and its effect on their household. The panels also showed real interest in broader issues including the lack of leadership, how cost burdens will be shared, waste, and social justice particularly for vulnerable members of the community.

The analysis of these panels showed that the more people learn about the opportunities of future fuels, the more they could support them in the future. The research report is openly available in-full on our website, under the publications tab. So please delve into the details and see the potential support that the Australian public could have for hydrogen and biomethane as a part of their energy landscape.

Across the energy sector, from new projects to upstream developments and transmission, citizens are taking a vital, central role. There is potential for real support for future fuels. This research was just a starting point and it shows the opportunities for industry that engages widely and deeply with the public to understand the details of what they value as the energy system transitions to net-zero.

Public support will be vital as future fuels develop. In October, the Federal Government and ARENA launched the Hydrogen Headstart program, providing up to $2 billion of revenue support to enable large-scale renewable hydrogen production projects. This is industrial-scale support and shows how far renewable gas has come in a short amount of time. These projects and their associated infrastructure will need to be built and operated with public support, which will be just as vital to success as the government support. By working to understand the public’s values and priorities our industry can position itself to build that support for the long term.

You can find out more about our research at futurefuelscrc.com and the Net Zero Australia study at netzeroaustralia.net.au.

This article featured in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.