Circumferential crack repair method evaluation without welding to pipe: Petrosleeve best performer

A Joint Industry Project aiming to better understand the available repair options for circumferential defects – including their performance under axial tension and bending displacements – has found that Petrosleeve provides more axial reinforcement than the five other repair sleeve solutions tested.

The ongoing multi-phase Joint Industry Project (JIP), being performed by C-FER Technologies, and supported by pipeline operators ATCO, Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Trans Mountain, is evaluating the use of non-welding repair options for circumferential cracks that require axial reinforcement.

Non-welded to pipe repairs for axial defects (providing hoop reinforcement) have been developed and tested for decades, but the evaluation of these repairs for circumferential cracks has been minimal and often case-specific. This is despite non-welding solutions offering a fast installation option with less equipment required than metal sleeves, plus the flexibility to repair pipe with non-uniform geometries or where in-service welding may be impractical or not feasible.

The JIP aims to change that. This article summarises a paper on the findings of the first phase of the JIP: Relative performance of non-welding repair systems for circumferential defects on pipelines, which was presented at the REX2023 PRCI Research Exchange.

The first phase of the JIP involved researchers identifying, testing and evaluating the performance of repair solutions with a high potential to repair circumferential cracks on 24-inch diameter, defect-free pressurised pipes subjected to constant internal pressure and increasing axial tension loads.

The results of each test allowed for comparison of the different repair systems based on the axial stiffness they added to the underlying pipe, reflecting the effectiveness of load sharing between the pipe and each repair.

The repairs methods evaluated within the study included:

The testing process

Repair methods for circumferential flaws must restore the pipeline axial/bending load capacity (using the tensile and compressive strength of repair material), while maintaining the bond strength between the pipe and repair material.

The axial load capacities of the six repair systems were evaluated based on the axial stiffnesses they added to three separate pressurised 24-inch pipes simulated to represent field conditions.

The pipes were manufactured from API-5L X52M PSL2 NPS line pipe with 0.374 inch wall thickness and sandblasted to a NACE 2 (SP10) surface finish with a minimal roughness of 2.5 mm. The pipe was sourced from the same vendor to minimise variations, and hydrotested for 24 hours at a 980 psig (125 per cent of the pressure during repair installation) as a safety measure before installing the repair systems.

Each repair system was installed by its vendor following their standard practices for a hypothetical circumferential defect assuming 39.4 inches in length and 40 per cent wall loss. The installations were conducted while the pipe was horizontal and contained an internal pressure of 785 psig to represent that pipelines often continue to operate during repair activities. This pressure was maintained for four days to ensure sufficient cure time.

The pipes were then depressurised and installed into a vertical load frame, before undergoing three subtests:

Dry run: to verify the functionality of the load frame, pressure and data systems

Pressure cycling: to replicate operational changes of a pipeline over time

Axial testing: to compare the level of axial reinforcement provided by each repair system.

During axial testing, pipes were held at a constant pressure of 1,170 psig (72 per cent SMYS) while axial loading was increased until the maximum axial load was reached (and decreased by 0.5 per cent or more) indicating that significant plastic deformation occurred.

Pipe stiffness measurements were obtained by measuring the relative axial displacement across each repair system relative to the unrepaired pipe sections. These served as a key performance indicator, reflecting the effectiveness of load sharing between the pipe and the repair system. The repair systems were evaluated simultaneously, allowing for a direct comparison between results.

Test results: Petrosleeve performs best under elastic and plastic loading

The researchers quantified the axial reinforcement provided by each repair system by assessing the difference in axial displacement between the repaired and unrepaired sections of the pipe during elastic and plastic loading.

Elastic loading test results

Elastic loading performance was determined by taking the axial stiffness ratio of the repaired pipe section (E s ) and the unrepaired pipe section (E b ) across three load ranges (100, 250 and 500 kip) during the dry run and axial testing subtests. The researchers found that the axial tension at which all test pipes began to yield fell within 0.7 per cent of the 1,262.7-kip average load. Higher ratios reflected more axial reinforcement provided. The below figure demonstrates the results, with Repair Sleeve F (Petrosleeve) achieving the highest ratios.

The results of this test are depicted in Figure 5, with the limits of the rectangles and error bars representing the range of stiffness ratios measured in the repaired and unrepaired sections respectively. A taller rectangle reflects more variation in axial stiffness across the repaired pipe section and greater overlap between a rectangle and an error bar reflects less confidence that the repair system added appreciable axial stiffness to the pipe.

On average, Repair Sleeve F – Petrosleeve provided 22-40 per cent more axial reinforcement than the next best repair system. It was also the only repair system to provide pipe reinforcement outside the variations observed in the repaired and unrepaired sections for all three tests (the only other hybrid system, Repair Sleeve D, also achieved this on one test, and provided the second-highest axial reinforcement for all three tests).

Plastic loading test results

Plastic loading performance was determined by the change of axial elongation of the pipe underlying the repair system and the change of axial elongation of the unrepaired pipe section. Researchers reviewed the ratios, with a lower ratio indicating better performance as repaired pipes increased at a slower rate than the unrepaired pipes (as the repair system is adding more stiffness).

The researchers found that the plastic loading performance of the repair systems mostly aligned with their performances during the elastic loading tests. Petrosleeve, as Repair Sleeve F, provided plastic loading axial reinforcement that was 32-35 per cent higher on average, and 76-146 per cent higher at peak, than the next-best repair system. The hybrid Repair Sleeve D provided the next highest average and peak axial reinforcement.

The researchers hypothesise that the higher performances of Petrosleeve and Repair Sleeve D are due to the stiffness of the steel plates within the repair systems and the pre-compression applied to the pipe during their installations.

Petrosleeve leads non-welding technology as a feasible repair for circumferential cracking

While all repair systems increased the stiffness of the pipe under representative loading conditions, Petrosleeve was found to perform best under the tested conditions, with an average of 22-40 per cent more axial reinforcement than the next-best repair system.

Based on the results of the phase one tests, the JIP found that non-welding technologies appear to provide a feasible alternative to traditional welded sleeves for the repair of circumferential cracking defects in pipelines. However, the JIP recommends additional testing and investigations to better understand the performance of these technologies, including their opportunities and limitations.

This research forms the first stage of the JIP. Three additional testing phases have been completed or are underway to address other knowledge gaps related to non-welding repair of circumferential cracks.

To read the JIP Phase One research paper, Relative performance of non-welding repair systems for circumferential defects on pipelines presented at the REX2023 PRCI Research Exchange, visit here.

Petrosleeve is available in Oceania through Tremco Pipeline Equipment. For more information, contact Brett Trembath at brett@tremcopipeline.com.au

