Chevron ramps up exploration in Carnarvon Basin

Chevron Australia has been approved to conduct offshore exploration drilling in the Carnarvon Basin in WA.

NOPSEMA gave the green light to the project in late 2024, which entails the proposed Wheatstone Deep-1 well targeting a gas reservoir, and the Dino South-1 well targeting a dry gas reservoir.

The proposed petroleum activity includes drilling, formation evaluation, and well abandonment. Exploration drilling activities will be undertaken by a semi-submersible mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU). Vessels will also be used during the petroleum activity for various support functions.

The petroleum activity is estimated to take roughly 50 days to complete, subject to operational delays.

In a separate move, Chevron was awarded a greenhouse gas assessment permit to explore the Carnarvon Basin for potential carbon capture and storage locations. The 2222km2 permit area is located near Barrow Island.

The exploration campaign is being delivered through a joint venture between Chevron Australia New Ventures, Shell Australia and Mobil Australia.

The joint venture will now start to assess the technical and commercial feasibility of the geological storage of carbon dioxide in the permit area.

