Check out Austrack Equipment’s Drott – fitted with the Ozzie’s Mini-Padder

Image: Austrack

This powerful combo is purpose-built for serious pipeline productivity.

– Trench sizes: 600 mm – 1,200 mm

– Screen sizes: 22 mm, 16 mm or 10 mm minus material

– Serious dozer grunt: The Liebherr 634 delivers the pushing power to keep the padder fed

– 8-way blade versatility: Up, down, side-shift left & right, angle, and tilt giving maximum control for shaping, trimming, and backfilling

– Compact & efficient: Purpose-built for tight corridors and renewable projects

Reliable, efficient, and always on point when it comes to pipeline backfill.

📞 Get in touch with Austrack Equipment 1300 952 610 if you’d like this proven combo working on your next project.