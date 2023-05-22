Channel on the hunt for pipeline manager

New Zealand energy infrastructure company Channel is searching for an experienced pipeline manager to join its team.

Channel operates a connected network of fuel importation pipeline and storage hub assets and has an aspiration for growth.

The pipeline manager is responsible for ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the pipeline, including compliance with all statutory requirements.

In particular, the role will include:

Owning the Pipeline Safety and Operating plan.

Providing pipeline compliance oversight and technical advice.

Taking ownership of the Integrity Management System and directing and growing maintenance strategies.

Building strong relationships with regulators, pipeline certifiers, emergency services, lifelines groups and landowners.

Administering contracts and managing the OPEX budget.

Providing incident response leadership if required.

The suitable person will have:

A tertiary engineering qualification.

At least 10 years oil & gas pipeline experience.

Experience in working with AS2885.3 and other applicable codes.

A working knowledge of APGA Competency Standards as applied to pipeline engineers.

Solid project and contract management skills.

Sound communication skills with proven experience working with regulatory bodies, councils and members of the public

Specifically, the candidate will need to be versatile, an excellent community with a clear focus on safety as well as attention to detail and legislative requirements.

With an attractive remuneration package and plenty of benefits on offer, this job opportunity is a chance to join an important company in a rewarding role.

If you can meet all of the above requirements and want to contribute to the success of this company, please contact:

Andrew Hickey

0064 282 1562

andrew@trs.co.nz

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.