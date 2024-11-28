Championing the Michels values

The company is helping to deliver complex trenchless projects across Australia. Image: Michels Trenchless

Rowena Stockton is keeping health, safety, environment and quality her top priorities at Michels Trenchless.

When Michels, a global leader in trenchless construction, launched its Australian operations in 2021, it needed people who would champion the values that have made it a success in North America since 1959.

Rowena Stockton is one such professional, leveraging her expertise in health, safety, environment and quality (HSEQ) to ensure the organisation’s core values – including safety, the cornerstone of Michels’ culture – is not lost in translation. As the HSEQ Manager at Michels Trenchless, Rowena plays a vital role in the company, both as a member of the Australian leadership team and as an advocate in the field.

Joining Michels during its early days in Australia, Rowena has been instrumental in establishing and delivering trenchless construction projects across Australia and the Asia Pacific region. Renowned for completing some of the world’s most challenging trenchless projects, Michels is poised to enhance the region’s trenchless construction capabilities, including direct pipe and horizontal directional drilling (HDD) approaches.

Michels Trenchless brings this expertise to Australia, focusing on the most technically demanding trenchless installations. The Australian team benefits from a substantial local fleet of specialized equipment, seamlessly integrated with Michels’ globally experienced technical experts.

“The depth of experience, global support, and the fact that Michels is a family-owned and operated business with strong core values make it a great company to work for,” Rowena said.

Originally from Western Australia, Rowena began her career in the resources industry.

“My first job out of university was at a gold mine, which set the path for the rest of my career,” she said.

“I worked across a broad range of sectors, including consulting, mining, chemical processing, oil and gas, and agriculture, gaining wide and varied experience. I then found myself in the trenchless industry, which is where I have been for the past 15 years.

“My work has provided me with valuable experiences, opportunities to travel across Australia and work with great people.

“A good team can make all the difference, and at Michels in Australia, we have a fantastic team that I am fortunate to be a part of. Ensuring that we have a strong HSEQ culture and that our core values are incorporated into everything we do is one of my key goals.

“I am also passionate about implementing best practices and ensuring that we protect our other most valuable asset, the environment.”

In her time at Michels Trenchless, Rowena has also played a key role in shaping the company’s strategic direction and managing operations in Australia. She reports to and advises the General Manager, particularly on HSEQ matters, which have made great strides under her guidance.

Michels Trenchless recently completed two 2243m-long boreholes with elevation changes of a staggering 600m. Additionally, the HSEQ management system at Michels Trenchless was recently certified to ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 standards, marking another significant achievement for the company.

In line with Michels’ spirit of innovation, Rowena drives forward-thinking HSEQ processes within the company. Her leadership also extends beyond HSEQ, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation at Michels Trenchless. Her strategic insights help the company navigate complex projects while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

Rowena and the rest of the Michels Trenchless team is already looking ahead at new opportunities in HSEQ, such as the expansion of their sustainability focus, including implementing initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and transitioning towards net zero.

Rowena looks forward to lending her expertise and passion to future Michels Trenchless’ projects as well.

“There is a high demand for safe, unobtrusive underground construction for renewable and traditional energy projects throughout Australia and the Asia Pacific region,” she said.

“No matter the complexity of the project, Michels Trenchless is positioned to deliver high-quality solutions, reliably and safely.”

This feature also appears in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.