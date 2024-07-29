Championing diversity and inclusion

Image: APA Group

Owning and managing a diverse, $27 billion portfolio of gas, electricity, solar and wind assets, APA Group takes pride in providing safe, reliable, flexible and affordable energy in a dynamic and diverse work environment.

As a significant contributor to Australia’s energy landscape, APA Group facilitates the transportation of approximately half of the nation’s gas consumption and provides vital connections between Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, New South Wales, and Queensland through its electricity transmission investments.

APA’s strategy centres on being the partner of choice for delivering infrastructure solutions for the energy transition. This means working closely with its customers to provide flexible, bundled energy solutions to meet their evolving needs, while facilitating the nation’s transition towards sustainable energy sources.

Central to APA’s ethos is the unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace culture where diversity thrives. The business’ Inclusion and Diversity Strategy underscores its dedication to gender equity and the promotion of diversity across various backgrounds, cultures, and experiences.

APA’s recent initiatives reflect a tangible commitment to diversity and inclusion. The company has made positive strides in increasing female representation across its workforce, particularly in leadership roles.

Additionally, APA has extended its parental leave policy, aiming to provide equitable benefits to all parents irrespective of gender. By eliminating primary and secondary carer labels, the company ensures that all new parents have access to 18 weeks of paid parental leave and superannuation benefits, fostering a supportive environment for families.

Additionally, APA has extended its parental leave policy, aiming to provide equitable benefits to all parents irrespective of gender. By eliminating primary and secondary carer labels, the company ensures that all new parents have access to 18 weeks of paid parental leave and superannuation benefits, fostering a supportive environment for families.

A shining example of APA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is Suzanne Shipp, General Manager of Operations and Maintenance.

With over 30 years of industry experience spanning multiple sectors, Shipp brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role.

Leading a team of around 500 employees dispersed across the country, she ensures the safe and reliable operation of APA’s extensive portfolio of assets, including gas transmission pipelines, electricity transmission, and renewable energy projects.

“I’ve had the privilege of having a really diverse career and I think what has attracted me to my different roles is the ability to be able to make a difference,” she said.

“I’m drawn to organisations that have the feeling that we’re all in it together working towards a common goal of making a real meaningful difference together, and so that’s how I came to join APA.”

Shipp said her journey at APA exemplifies the company’s dedication to fostering female leadership and promoting diversity in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

Her vision and strategy for attracting more women into APA was underpinned by a practical “one technician at a time” approach, emphasising the importance of representation in inspiring future generations.

An example of Shipp’s strategy in action is in Mount Isa in Queensland, where APA is the key power provider for the region.

After starting with just one female apprentice, Shipp has continued to grow her team with more female technicians and apprentices and as a result, there is now “a little hub which is proof that it is a great place to work and has created a support network, encouraging others to apply”.

“At APA we are respectful, and it’s not just about being a female, it’s about being here because you deserve to be because you’ve got something valuable to contribute, and because you can make a difference and that’s really important,” she said.

Despite working in male-dominated environments throughout her entire career, Shipp said there’s been a shift in cultures over that time.

APA’s innovative approaches to promoting work-life balance, such as flexible rosters for FIFO workers, demonstrates its commitment to supporting diverse family needs.

“We have worked to deliver really practical ways to support families as a whole,” she said.

“Operations is not a nine to five job, it’s 24 hours, seven days a week and it’s not sustainable for families unless you have really good support networks within the organisation as well as outside that understand and respect you.”

The business also places a focus on attracting young, diverse talent to not only encourage a positive contribution to the business, but to help nurture future industry leaders.

In its 2024 Apprenticeship program intake, 44 per cent of candidates were female, while the 2024 Graduate and Internship programs witnessed a 63 per cent female candidate participation, reaffirming APA’s commitment to fostering gender diversity at all levels.

Recognition of APA’s inclusive practices culminated in its inclusion in the Work180 Top 101 Employers for 2024, further reinforcing its commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and respected.

Nurturing young, diverse talent is a particular focus of Shipp’s, who said it has been great to be a part of the journey that businesses across the industry like APA are going through in this space.

“I’m the sponsor of our apprenticeship program at APA, and as I started my career as an apprentice myself, the program is very close to my heart,” she said.

“It’s fantastic for the industry to grow the talent within from the ground up because our apprentices are our future leaders. At APA, 50 per cent of our apprentices in 2024 for Operations and Maintenance are female for the first time, but it’s challenging to find the applicants.”

Shipp said encouraging school aged children to try a trade, and educating parents that the industry was a safe place to work with lots of opportunities, would be critical to driving future uptake, particularly among young females.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.