Central Highlands Water invests $15 million in Daylesford water supply pipeline

Central Highlands Water’s announcement of a $15 million investment in Daylesford’s long- term water supply security is a welcome boost for the region’s future growth and climate resilience.

According to Central Highlands Water‘s (CHW) chair Angeleen Jenkins, the new 14-kilometre water pipeline will provide enhanced security of water supply within the region and will future-proof the water needs of the service area against the impacts of climate change.

“As part of the operations of the asset when complete CHW has committed to 100% use of renewable energy by 2025,” she said.

“This major capital investment in Daylesford’s water reserves will support long-term prosperity, growth and development within the region”.

CHW will continue working with the Hepburn Shire Council and relevant cultural, environmental and community stakeholders regarding the planning and delivery of this project.

“We appreciate the ongoing collaboration and support shown by all involved and we look forward to securing the region’s water future together,” Jenkins said.

Hepburn Shire Council mayor Brian Hood welcomed this collaboration.

“Securing water for the future through the delivery of this valuable infrastructure is important for local residents, businesses and tourism as well as for the next generation of our water users,” he said.

When needed, it will be able deliver more than 300 million additional litres per annum of supplementary raw water for the community.

This means during periods of dry climate and drought, the pipeline will complement Daylesford’s 2 existing major surface water supplies, the Wombat and Bullarto Reservoirs.

The underground 400mm diameter raw water pipeline will extend from Blampied, connecting to the Goldfields Superpipe, and utilising existing power easements and road reserves where possible.

The end connection for the pipeline will be at the Daylesford Water Treatment Plant.

The successful contractor for this significant project is S & R Construction and Engineering.

The development of the water pipeline will be undertaken in three stages, with commencement of pipeline construction work to begin in early 2023 and with the expected completion of works in the second half of 2024.