Central Highlands Water funds new pipleine

Central Highlands Water has announced a $15 million investment to ensure the water security of the region around Daylesford.

Angeleen Jenkins, Central Highlands Water’s (CHW) Chair said that the funding would go towards a 14 km pipeline that would safeguard the region from the effects of climate change.

“As part of the operations of the asset when complete CHW has committed to 100 per cent use of renewable energy by 2025,” Jenkins said.

The 400 mm raw water pipeline will run underground, complementing the Wombat and Bullarto reservoirs – Daylesford’s two existing surface water supplies.

The pipeline will terminate at the Daylesford water treatment plant.

The magnitude of the projects means it will be undertaken in three stages, with construction to commence early this year.

Mayor of Hepburn Shire Council, Brian Hood, said that securing water for the future of the area is important for residents, businesses and the area’s tourism industry.

“We appreciate the ongoing collaboration and support shown by all involved and we look forward to securing the region’s water future together,” Jenkins said.

Work on the new pipeline is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.