Celebrating the pipeline and gas industries with APGA

The 55th APGA Convention and Exhibition is well underway with a number of professionals in the pipeline and gas industries gathering in Perth, WA, for the annual event.

Offering an unmatched platform for sharing knowledge, expanding learning, and networking with peers, it’s no wonder this event has become a highlight of the industry’s calendar.

The festivities kicked off on Saturday with the golf day, sponsored by Vermeer Equipment of WA & NT at the Maylands Public Golf Course.

Saturday also saw a night of fun and reconnection with PIPE TEK sponsoring the Young Pipeliner Function at Bell Functioned. Followed by a welcome reception sponsored by PIPE TEK, SEAS Gas and ROSEN giving attendees a further opportunity to reconnect while taking in the views of the Perth CBD.

There were lots to see on Sunday too, but the highlight for many was attending the official exhibition opening and dinner. Held at the Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre, the exhibition opening was sponsored by Tremco Pipelines and Solar Turbines. The dinner, sponsored by Bao Steel, Spiecapag, Iplex Pipelines, Jemena, Land Partners, Qube Energy, Vacuworx, was yet another marvellous opportunity to come back together and mingle. Networking was abound that night, with exhibitors teasing all that will be on display over the coming days at the convention.

Monday was soon here, with the conference and exhibition beginning. Attendees heard from Barry McGuire of the Balladong, Wadjuk, Noongar People for welcome country, before APGA President Donna McDowall and APGA CEO Steve Davies discussed the state of the industry. Monday rounded out with the Fancy Dress event, sponsored by Tremco Pipelines, Solar Turbines and Peter Norman at Optus Stadium.

With so much more left to see and do at the 2023 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition, the industry looks forward to seeing everyone out and about these next few days.