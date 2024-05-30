Celebrating excellence in the pipeline and gas industry with APGA

Image: wavebreak3/Stock.adobe.com

The prestigious APGA Awards for 2024 are now open for submissions, celebrating excellence and innovation across Australia’s pipeline and gas sector.

These awards from the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of individuals and organisations over the past year.

Six major awards are on offer: APGA Safety Award, Environment Award, Diversity and Inclusion Award, Jeff Shepherd Construction Excellence Award, Outstanding Contribution to the Australian Pipeline Industry Award, and Young Achievement Award for outstanding performers under 35 years old.

The APGA Safety Award recognises outstanding safety performance, innovations addressing safety issues, new safety systems, procedures or practices, and process safety initiatives.

The APGA Diversity and Inclusion Award celebrates initiatives that promote diversity and create inclusive workplace environments.

The Environment Award acknowledges environmental excellence, outstanding performance, innovative solutions to environmental challenges, and new environmental management approaches in the pipeline and gas sector.

The Jeff Shepherd Construction Excellence Award commemorates the renowned Jeff Shepherd, recognising significant construction contributions, mentorship and safety leadership.

The Outstanding Contribution award recognises individuals making a major, sustained impact across the pipeline sector.

To enter, companies and individuals must be an APGA member and submit their nomination online by 31 July 2024.

Detailed criteria for each award category is available on the APGA website.

Winners will be announced at the APGA Convention in Adelaide on 14 October 2024.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.