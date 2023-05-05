Celebrating and highlighting the role women play in pipelines

The July edition of The Pipeliner will focus on the role women play in the pipelines industry.

The issue will contain specialised content focusing on how pipeline companies and organisations are working to ensure equality in their workplaces, and nurturing and mentoring women to be future leaders of the energy industry.

This includes the APGA’s Women’s Pipeline Forum which fosters the participation of women in the pipeline and gas industries and encourages opportunity and active involvement in all sectors of the industry.

If you have a program for mentoring and supporting women in industry or have an exception female leader within your organisation you’d like to platform, this issue is an opportunity to celebrate these individuals and the role they play in the industry.

In addition to the Women in Industry theme, the July edition will also contain the following unique features: Pipelayers & Sidebooms, Integrity & Maintenance, Safety, Fabrication, Transport & Logistics, and Social Licence.

A full page marketing package includes

Full-page advertisement (ad material to be supplied)

Editorial Feature to be written for you by the editor of The Pipeliner

Editorial Feature to appear in The Pipeliner’s e-newsletter, website and on LinkedIn

Expressions of interest close 1 June 2023. For more information, please contact:

Nick Lovering

Business Development Manager, The Australian Pipeliner

nick.lovering@primecreative.com.au

​+61 414 217 190

