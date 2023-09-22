CCE | Eptec Group partners with Cosasco

Corrosion Control Engineering (CCE), a member of the Eptec Group, has partnered with Cosasco to provide state-of-the-art corrosion monitoring technologies to clients across Australasia.

CCE made the announcement on LinkedIn, stating that it will be a significant partnership.

“Cosasco’s unmatched reputation for delivering high-quality corrosion monitoring technologies aligns with our mission to provide our clients with the best solutions to safeguard their assets and ensure long-term operational success,” the company said in its LinkedIn post.

“With Cosasco’s decades of experience and groundbreaking advancements, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to offer even more comprehensive and effective solutions to our clients.”

In addition to providing access to Cosasco’s technologies, the partnership will also enhance services and support, drive innovation and raise industry standards.

“The return of our partnership with Cosasco is a big step forward as CCE continues to strive to provide our clients with world class equipment to help them better manage their critical assets,” CCE General Manager Michael Smith said.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Cosasco for many years to come.”

Cosasco President Melissa Blashka agreed and stated the partnership will be significant for the Australasia region.

“Combining CCE’s expertise as the leading corrosion prevention specialist in Australasia with Cosasco’s 73-year legacy as the pioneer of high-quality corrosion monitoring solutions, we are well positioned together to improve asset integrity and increase safety for people and our environment.”

For more information, visit either:

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.