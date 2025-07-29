Carnarvon Strikes a deal

Image: Kalyakan/stock.adobe.com

Carnarvon Energy has secured an $89 million, 19.9 per cent stake in Strike Energy, making it the company’s largest shareholder.

Key benefits of this acquisition include exposure to Strike’s high-quality gas portfolio – spanning production, development, and exploration – while tapping into growing demand across Western Australia’s domestic gas and electricity markets. Combined with Strike’s own financing, the injection of $89 million aims to unlock significant value from the portfolio.

Strike plans to deploy these funds to deliver its South Erregulla 85MW gas-fired peaking power station by October 2026, extend the life of the Walyering domestic gas project, progress toward a final investment decision on West Erregulla, and develop prospects in the Perth Basin, including Ocean Hill.

Following the transaction, Carnarvon is expected to maintain at least $96 million in cash on hand, in addition to $US90 million from the CPC Dorado carry. Consequently, the board has decided not to proceed with its previously proposed capital return announced on 17 March 2025.

“Carnarvon is excited to become the largest shareholder of Strike Energy,” Carnarvon chair Rob Black said.

“The Carnarvon board believes the Strike Investment represents an attractive opportunity for the company to help Strike unlock the value in its high-quality portfolio of Perth Basin assets on attractive terms, whilst retaining full exposure to its own assets in the Bedout Sub-basin.”

