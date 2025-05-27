Capture the industry: Win a ticket to the APGA Convention

A line of Austrack excavators working in close formation in the Pilbara. Image: Austrack

The pipeline industry is full of incredible moments – stunning landscapes, cutting-edge technology, and the hard-working people who make it all happen. We want to celebrate these moments, and we need your help.

Submit your best pipeline industry photo for a chance to win a free full delegate ticket to the APGA Convention – the premier gathering of pipeline professionals.

The prize

The best photo will win:

A full delegate ticket to the APGA Convention, valued at over $3000

Feature in APGA’s official communications and social media

Showcase at the APGA Convention & exhibition 2025

Bragging rights as the industry’s top photographer.

How to enter

Take a great photo – it can be anything pipeline-related: construction, operations, teamwork, environmental impact, or a unique perspective.

Submit your photo – 2MB or higher JPEG or PNG, upload it via the form at the link below.

Tell us your story – Include a brief (50 words max) description of what your photo represents.

Deadline for entries: Friday 5 September 2025

Submission form, guidelines, and terms and conditions can be found here.

The APGA Convention & Exhibition 2025 will take place on 18–21 October at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.

This feature also appears in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

