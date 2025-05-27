Capture the industry: Win a ticket to the APGA Convention

The pipeline industry is full of incredible moments – stunning landscapes, cutting-edge technology, and the hard-working people who make it all happen. We want to celebrate these moments, and we need your help.
Submit your best pipeline industry photo for a chance to win a free full delegate ticket to the APGA Convention – the premier gathering of pipeline professionals.
The prize
The best photo will win:
- A full delegate ticket to the APGA Convention, valued at over $3000
- Feature in APGA’s official communications and social media
- Showcase at the APGA Convention & exhibition 2025
- Bragging rights as the industry’s top photographer.
How to enter
- Take a great photo – it can be anything pipeline-related: construction, operations, teamwork, environmental impact, or a unique perspective.
- Submit your photo – 2MB or higher JPEG or PNG, upload it via the form at the link below.
- Tell us your story – Include a brief (50 words max) description of what your photo represents.
Deadline for entries: Friday 5 September 2025
Submission form, guidelines, and terms and conditions can be found here.
The APGA Convention & Exhibition 2025 will take place on 18–21 October at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.
