Call for papers breaks new ground

Image: Glenn Hunt Photographers and APGA

APGA Head of Communications and Operations Lawrence Shelton reflects on a record year of knowledge-sharing.

The 2025 APGA Convention is already shaping up to be one for the record books. As the call for papers officially closes, we are proud to announce that this year has seen the highest number of abstract submissions in over five years – a clear and compelling signal that the pipeline industry is more engaged than ever in contributing to collective knowledge and progress.

This response is more than just a number. It’s a powerful statement about the values our industry holds dear: openness, collaboration, and a shared commitment to continuous improvement. As we work through the next stages of the review process, one thing is certain: the 2025 Convention program will be a rich and diverse showcase of ideas, innovations, and experiences from right across the pipeline and gas industry.

A willingness to share

Sharing what works – and, just as importantly, what doesn’t – is one of the most valuable ways we strengthen our collective capability. It builds trust across companies and across the value chain. It also ensures that innovation does not remain siloed, and that best practices can be applied more widely and more consistently.

This year’s response reinforces that our industry recognises the power of shared learning and understands that when we share knowledge, everyone benefits.

Why knowledge sharing matters

Knowledge sharing is often framed as a nice-to-have, but in today’s complex and fast-changing operating environment, it is a necessity. Whether we’re talking about safety innovations, new environmental approaches, digitisation of operations, or advances in construction practices, no organisation can afford to operate in isolation.

The benefits of open knowledge sharing are many:

Faster problem solving: Shared case studies and lessons learned mean that challenges faced by one operator can be avoided or mitigated by others.

Improved safety outcomes: Transparency about incidents, near misses, and new approaches to risk management contribute to a safer industry overall.

Stronger innovation culture: When ideas circulate freely, they evolve. Collaborative thinking often leads to new applications or entirely new solutions.

Talent development: For emerging professionals, exposure to a broad range of thinking accelerates learning and fosters leadership.

Reputation and trust: An industry that is open and collaborative is one that earns the trust of regulators, communities, and customers.

The role of the Association

At APGA, we see it as one of our core responsibilities to provide the platform for knowledge sharing to thrive. Through events like the annual convention, technical seminars, site visits, webinars, and publications, we bring people together to learn from one another and to strengthen the collective capability of the industry.

We are proud that the Convention program – shaped each year by the call for papers – is not only a technical showcase, but also a community forum. It gives voice to field operators and executive leaders alike. It welcomes new professionals as well as long-serving experts. And it ensures that important conversations are not confined to boardrooms or project sites but are shared with the entire sector.

In this way, the Association plays a bridging role – connecting ideas with people, experience with curiosity, and challenges with solutions.

Looking ahead

As the review process for 2025 submissions gets underway, we are excited by what lies ahead. The breadth of topics, depth of expertise, and diversity of contributors promises a Convention program that will inform, inspire, and challenge us all.

To those who submitted an abstract this year – thank you. Your willingness to share your work is helping build a stronger, smarter, and more resilient pipeline industry.

To those planning to attend the Convention – get ready to engage with a program full of practical insights and big ideas, all shaped by your peers.

And to the broader industry – let this be a reminder that sharing knowledge is not just an act of generosity; it is a strategic imperative. The more we share, the more we all grow.

This feature also appears in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.