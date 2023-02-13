Cairns to Townsville SuperGrid Link underway

Construction is underway on building brand new Queensland SuperGrid Link between Cairns and Townsville as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan.

Backed by $40 million in Palaszczuk Government funding, the publicly owned Powerlink project will upgrade part of the existing 132 kV coastal transmission line to permanently operate at 275 kV capacity.

Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni visited Woree Substation in Cairns today inspect construction works and meet with workers building the Queensland SuperGrid.

“This Queensland SuperGrid link between Cairns and Townsville will improve the reliability, security and affordability of energy supply to North Queenslanders, and unlocks up to 500MW of additional renewable energy capacity on this third circuit to the far north,” said de Brenni.

“It means we can pump more renewables into the Queensland SuperGrid and create more good jobs in our publicly owned energy system for workers in North Queensland.”

“This new SuperGrid Link also improves grid reliability for North Queenslanders to better manage extreme weather events such as storms and cyclones,” he said.

Speaker of the Queensland Parliament and Member for Mulgrave, Curtis Pitt, said the Government’s investment in this project was essential in supporting the $373 million Kaban Green Power Hub.

“That project has supported 250 jobs, and once complete this year will generate enough clean energy to power tens of thousands of homes,” Pitt said.

The Kaban Green Power Hub, the first in the North Queensland Renewable Energy Zone, is perfectly positioned to capitalise on the world-renowned wind resources of Northern Queensland.

“With this new Queensland SuperGrid Link between Cairns to Townsville, more locals can get access to cheaper, cleaner, and more secure energy,” he said.

