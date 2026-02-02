Built to handle PE pipe

Image: Pipeline Plant Hire

Pipeline Plant Hire has been involved in Queensland’s polyethylene pipeline sector since inception – and for good reason.

Polyethylene pipe – light relative to steel, yet awkward to handle – presents a unique set of challenges on site. Traditional installation methods often involve slings and manual labour to lift, manoeuvre and place the pipe. With long lengths, plastic coatings that can be scuffed or damaged, and flexible construction, poly pipe demands careful handling. On any job site, poor handling practices not only slow down progress but also increase the risk of damage to the pipe and injury to workers.

And that’s where Pipeline Plant Hire’s (PPH) VacLifts come in, offering a PE pipe handling method calibrated for precision, protection and speed.

The VacLift is the company’s own expertly manufactured and highly optimised vacuum lift. The VacLift can raise lengths of polyethylene or steel pipe weighing up to 15 tonnes without causing damage during the lifting process.

The suction between the shoe of any vacuum lift and the pipe forms the critical seal keeping the pipe suspended. In long lengths – and particularly under the hot sun – PE pipe can sag, which can cause it to peel off the shoe.

Fortunately, PPH’s VacLifts are designed to account for this. The nine meter lifting beam has pivot points in the suction shoe at either end, which allows the shoe to move to accommodate pipe sag, ensuring a secure connection.

“PE pipe – especially that which is intended for high-pressure use – needs to be treated with respect and you need to be able to unload those pipes without putting anyone in harm’s way,” Global Pipeline Equipment (PPH’s research and development partner) Matt Dridan said. “The only way to do that is with a VacLift.”

Notably, these machines have a cycle time under 40 seconds per pipe length, whereas conventional methods typically take 5–10 minutes.

“Through careful consultation and engineering approval from the relevant manufacturers, we have been able to safely maximise the lifting capabilities of our machines,” Dridan said.

“This is the key to getting a job done efficiently. You can send a 60–70-tonne machine out to a project, but it will be extremely expensive. Alternatively, you can send out one of our 30–40-tonne VacLifts to do the same work for significantly less cost, by maximising its lifting ability while retaining the necessary safety factors in line with Australian standards.

“This is something we’ve specialised in for many years.”

On the safety side of the equation, VacLifts can assemble pipes in-situ using a guidance system that eliminates the need for ground crew to be in or even near the trench. A unique shoe design also means the pipe cannot be released unless in contact with the ground, significantly reducing the risk of a drop. The result is much faster and safer pipeline construction. All of this comes in a highly optimised, lightweight package.

“Apart from the risk of falling objects, there are a number of environmental hazards for ground crew, like heat, dust inhalation, snake bites, not to mention the expense,” Dridan said. “That’s why it’s necessary to limit ground crew and the best way to do that is by using a VacLift.”

PPH has been involved in the pipe handling space for two decades, and in that time the company has learned how to smooth out many of the industry’s main pain points at once. Its VacLifts combine speed, safety and bullet-proof pipe handling in a single package. For asset owners, that means fewer delays, less manual labour, and lower risk of damage or injury.

At a time when demand for water and gas infrastructure is rising sharply, and contractors juggle cost, time, safety and environmental considerations, PPH’s pipe handling solutions offer a clear edge.

