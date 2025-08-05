Built on trust

Image: jeson/stock.adobe.com

APGA Head of Corporate Affairs Paul Purcell discusses the challenges ahead for the energy transition.

Everyone talks about technology. About targets. About the race to renewables. But there is something far more fundamental driving Australia’s energy future, and it is not found in a policy document or emissions spreadsheet. It’s trust.

Over the past three years, APGA has been tracking this very issue, surveying more than 15,000 Australians over that time span. Across age, income and region, one message is consistent: the transition is necessary, but it must also be fair. People support net zero. They support renewables. But they are increasingly worried about cost, complexity, and whether they are being heard.

This is the essence of social licence. It is not a communications strategy. It is the unwritten contract between communities, governments and industry. And right now, that contract is under strain.

In our most recent polling, conducted in March, more than 60 per cent of Australians said the transition has been unfair to ordinary people. That is not a fringe view. It is a mainstream warning.

These concerns are not ideological. Australians are pragmatic. They understand the need to decarbonise and are proud of progress on renewables, but they are also living with real trade-offs. Rising bills. Economic pressure. Decisions being made at a distance from their daily lives.

At times, energy policy is driven by what sounds good in an announcement rather than what delivers affordable, long-term outcomes. That fuels a growing perception that the transition is being shaped by politics instead of substance. That it is creating winners and losers and that many Australians are on the wrong side of the ledger.

Outer suburban and regional communities are especially concerned. These are the places being asked to host new infrastructure. But too often, they feel excluded from the benefits. When that imbalance sets in, social licence begins to falter. And once trust is lost, it is hard to rebuild.

Australians are also wary of narrow policy choices. When asked what would help most with energy bills, more respondents nominated allowing new gas projects than expanding renewables or offering rebates. This is not a rejection of clean energy. It reflects how people weigh cost, reliability and feasibility in their daily lives.

Australians also do not see gas and renewables as competitors but complementors. They see them as parts of a single system. One that must work regardless of weather, time of day or location. For trust to hold, the transition must feel fair, workable and affordable.

Social licence is not about avoiding opposition. It is about establishing legitimacy. Communities support change when they feel consulted, respected and included. Too often, policy assumes public support can be maintained through messaging alone, but people want more than reassurance. They want proof their concerns are being addressed, that their region is not being left behind, and that energy remains reliable and affordable.

Gas infrastructure can also be misunderstood. It is not a barrier to decarbonisation, but a tool for achieving it. Gas pipelines provide the firming capacity to support renewables. They power manufacturing, supply homes and underpin regional economies. They can also carry renewables like biomethane and hydrogen. Natural gas is not a forever fuel. But it is a necessary one.

When we ask Australians about gas, the vast majority understand its value. What they want is not conflict between technologies, they want a system that works and a transition that includes them. If we are serious about reducing emissions while protecting industry, gas is part of the solution.

Ultimately, Australia’s energy transition is complex. It affects every household, every business, every job. Policy must be designed for delivery, not just for announcement. It must account for regional differences, system complexity and real-world cost pressures.

Social licence is not a constraint on ambition. It is what allows ambition to be realised. Without it, the transition stalls. With it, the transition can scale.

Australia has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to become a global clean energy leader. We can build new industries, attract investment and cut emissions but only if we bring the public with us.

That means embedding fairness in every policy. Valuing all technologies for their contribution. And putting as much effort into building trust as we do into building infrastructure.

Australians want the transition to succeed. But they also want it done properly. That is why social licence cannot be assumed. It must be earned. Through good process. Through real substance. Through results that people can see and feel.

That is the real task of the transition. Not just what we build. But how we bring the country with us.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.