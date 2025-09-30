Building confidence in Australia’s infrastructure

The recycling hub is located in Toowoomba, Queensland. Image: Vinidex

For more than six decades, Vinidex has proudly delivered infrastructure pipeline solutions that keep communities and industries moving.

Manufactured right here in Australia, Vinidex’s quality, locally made products span PVC, polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) pipe systems. Over the years, these solutions have supported some of the country’s most significant infrastructure developments and contributed to the growth of the natural gas industry.

With its vast experience and knowledge, Vinidex continues to deliver pipeline solutions that are trusted for their reliability, innovation, and enduring value.

At Vinidex, providing infrastructure solutions is only the beginning. The company seeks to go further, to work alongside customers to overcome the challenges that define the industry.

Vinidex understands the pressures of building faster while managing costs, delivering quality that will last for generations, and ensuring every solution meets or exceeds Australia’s strict compliance requirements.

The company delivers Australian-made products designed for tough Australian conditions. Its manufacturing excellence ensures that they don’t just perform today but remain in the ground longer, delivering value well into the future. Every pipe is built with the confidence that it will meet compliance standards, giving asset owners lasting peace of mind.

Its distribution network is positioned where customers need us most, supported by a team of dedicated experts who bring not only technical knowledge but also lived industry experience. The team of expert’s understanding of diverse project needs, from metro centres to remote regions, ensures that every solution is tailored, practical, and delivered with confidence.

Vinidex is proudly Australian owned, committed to strengthening local communities and creating employment opportunities across the country. By manufacturing locally, it not only supports the national economy but also ensures the company shows up where its customers need them most.

Gas and infrastructure leadership

Vinidex is recognised as a trusted partner in delivering the infrastructure that powers homes, businesses, and industries across Australia, including vital projects in the natural gas sector. That commitment is further strengthened by purpose-built facilities opened in 2013 in Toowoomba, which have recently been expanded.

The Toowoomba Facility, strategically located close to the gas fields, is designed to directly support regional projects while embedding sustainability at its core. A major investment into its long-term strategy, the expanded complex will act as a sustainability hub, recycling PE for use in new pipe products. This capability complements Vinidex’s existing PVC and PE recycling programs nationwide, creating a truly circular system. Beyond recycling, the expanded Toowoomba facility is set to transform warehousing, fabrication, and recycling operations, providing faster, more efficient, and lower-impact support to infrastructure projects across the region.

Vinidex’s sustainability leadership extends beyond facilities and strategies, it’s also reflected in everyday operations. Through its closing the loop initiative, Vinidex actively recovers off-cuts, manufacturing waste, post-consumer recyclate, and aged pipes that would otherwise end up in landfill. These recovered materials are reprocessed into high-quality new pipes without compromising technical performance, ensuring that recycling does not come at the expense of reliability. Working in collaboration with customer sites, stores, and industry partners, the program makes it easier than ever to return pipes for recycling. Customers are supported throughout the process, from identifying which pipes can be recycled, to understanding the recovery process, and recognising the broader environmental benefits of using plastic pipes that can contain recycled content and be recycled again at the end of their life. By reducing waste, conserving resources, and lowering the carbon footprint of plastic pipe production, the program not only demonstrates Vinidex’s sustainability commitment but also empowers customers to play an active role in achieving their own environmental goals.

Vinidex is investing in world-class sustainable facilities and leading the way in recycling and emissions reduction. These commitments reflect our determination to deliver smarter, more sustainable infrastructure for generations to come.

