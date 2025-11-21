Building better infrastructure through circularity

Image: PIPA

As Australia accelerates toward its 2035 circular economy goals, one essential infrastructure sector is already demonstrating what circularity in action looks like: plastic pipes. Engineered for long life, durability, repairability, and eventual recyclability, plastic pipe systems show how high-performance products used across water, energy, agriculture, and construction can align with circular principles – not through short-term interventions, but through design choices that reduce resource demand over generations.

Yet because these pipes are built to last – often more than 100 years – the industry’s circular achievements are often overlooked. A new landmark study conducted by PIPA, Circular Australia, and the UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures brings this story to the forefront. The Circular Economy for Pipes Report maps Australia’s pipe material flows, evaluates stewardship practices, and highlights the sector’s strong alignment with circular principles, including quality standards, national stewardship initiatives, and growing use of recycled materials. It also identifies the major challenge: limited end-of-life recovery, not due to failure, but because the systems remain in service for decades.

This upcoming webinar will offer the first public look at the report’s insights – revealing how durability, repairability, installation off-cut recovery, and evolving industry schemes are reshaping circular performance across Australia’s infrastructure landscape. It will also outline bold recommendations for government, industry, and procurement leaders, including calls for improved national data, better recognition of long-life engineered plastics, and circular metrics that move beyond recycled content alone.

Tuesday 25 November, 10:00–11:00 AM AEDT

https://www.linkedin.com/events/plasticpipesandthecircularecono7393494838018596864/

You’ll hear from:

🔥 Lisa McLean, CEO, Circular Australia

🔥 Cindy Bray, Executive GM, PIPA

🔥 Dr. Simran Talwar, Research Director, UTS ISF

🔥 Plus a panel of industry leaders advancing circular infrastructure innovation

If you want to understand how one of Australia’s most critical – and least visible – sectors is leading the next wave of circular economy best practice, this webinar is your front-row seat.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.