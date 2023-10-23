Building an Empire

Empire Infrastructure is continuing to showcase its position as a leading supplier of pipeline systems with Future Pipe Industries’ Fiberstrong™.

Since establishing its partnership with design and pipe manufacturing company Future Pipe Industries (FPI), Empire Infrastructure has been delivering sustainable and efficient pipeline systems throughout Australia.

One of FPI’s flagship brands which is targeted at Australia’s transmission pipeline sector is Fiberstrong, a corrosion-resistant pipe system which can be used for a range of applications for surface or underground projects.

Developed by FPI at its industry-leading engineering and design facility in the Middle East, Fiberstrong pipes are manufactured from a thermosetting resin, polyester, vinylester and also epoxy resin.

As the pipes are reinforced by fibreglass, they are strong, flexible and efficient, making them the ideal choice for municipalities, waste treatment plants, storm and drainage networks, as well as water for power and desalination plants. Available for buried, above ground and also trenchless applications.

Available in sizes from 80 to 4100mm in diameter, and in pressures up to 35 bar, Fiberstrong is manufactured to the highest specifications and latest international standards.

The product has a proven track record in the field, and has been used in many innovative pipeline construction project, in different applications, around the world.

Common cooling seawater system

Developed by Qatar Petroleum, the Ras Laffan common cooling seawater system provides cooling water supply to industries in Qatar.

FPI manufactured the above and underground seawater cooling lines, fire water, portable water and chlorination pipe systems, which was the largest single project in fiberglass pipe.

The Fiberstrong pipe system was designed and manufactured with a diameter range of 150 to 3450mm, in accordance with ISO 4692.

The corrosion-resistance of the system made it the ideal choice for the harsh conditions of the location of Ras Laffan, including the high temperatures in the Gulf.

Along with its light weight, ease of handling and lower energy cost due to its smooth inner lining, the Fiberstrong system was acknowledged as the advantageous option for this project.

Seawater intake lines

In the United Arab Emirates, a desalination plant project required installation of two new lines as well as the extension of six existing lines for seawater intake.

The FPI supplied 2000mm outer diameter (OD) Fiberstrong for the seawater lines and 100mm OD glass reinforced epoxy pipes for the chlorinating lines. Due to its durability and flexibility, the system once again proved to be successful for the client.

Drainage system expansion

Another project which featured the use of Fiberstrong was the construction of drainage system expansion in Jumeriah and Al Safa, Dubai.

The system consisted of a wide range of GRP for underground installation, with diameters ranging from 400 to 1600mm.

Fiberstrong’s resin-rich reinforced liner, structural wall and exterior layer, contributed to the success of the project.

Since securing the exclusive distribution rights for FPI products in Australia earlier this year, Empire Infrastructure now offers the industry a complete range of pipe systems to suit any application and product, including the extensive range of FPI products.

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.