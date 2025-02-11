Bridger Photonics taps new CEO

Image: Bridger Photonics

Bridger Photonics, an industry leader in aerial methane detection, recently announced that the company continued to experience massive growth and market adoption for its advanced methane detection solutions in 2024 and is implementing a major leadership transition to support its continued scaling.

The company delivered exceptional results in 2024, including doubling its customer base, supporting nine out of the top 10 US natural gas producers, exceeding its revenue target, and enabling an average year-on-year methane emissions reduction of 18 per cent from its 20 largest clients. To support this growth, the company announced that founder and current CEO, Pete Roos, will assume the role of chief innovation officer, while bringing on seasoned executive Ben Little as its new CEO.

Pete Roos, who founded the company in 2006, will lead the company’s innovation and thought leadership in his new role as chief innovation officer.

“I’m so excited for the opportunities this transition brings for our company. I will get to focus on what I truly love, and the greatest value I bring to our company – the intersection between technology innovation and the emissions reduction community,” he said.

“Passing the baton to Ben best positions Bridger for our next stages of growth. He is the perfect cultural and talent fit to guide our company and advance our mission of making emissions reduction simple for the oil and gas community.”

Ben Little brings a wealth of experience in data, software, and platform development, having led multiple ventures, across diverse industries, to significant success. Currently, he serves as CEO of Bloomfire, and previously scaled leading international companies in technology, software as a service, agriculture and telecommunications.

Little’s track record of scaling companies and driving growth aligns well with Bridger’s market position and ambitious goals.

“I’m thrilled to join this innovative team,” hhe said.

“Bridger’s impact on emissions is incredibly inspiring and I’m excited to build on the amazing foundation that Pete and the team have established.”

This leadership transition follows a year of unprecedented milestones for Bridger, including the recent approval of its technology by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In 2024, the company scanned more than 200,000 facilities and over 200,000 miles of pipeline, and nearly 3,000 square miles of distribution infrastructure. During those scans, the company detected enough methane to power over 30 million homes for a year, demonstrating its significant industry impact. Bridger attributes this growth to its patented methane detecting and imaging technology, which has transformed operations for oil and gas operators, enabling more efficient methane leak mitigation and proactive methane emissions reduction.

Looking ahead, Bridger plans to launch several new products in the coming year, expanding its offerings and furthering its value to the industry.

“I’m honoured and excited to join this team and the rocket ship that they are on,” said Little.

“The opportunities before us are immense, and I’m excited to lead Bridger into its next phase of growth and innovation. I can’t wait to partner with Pete and the rest of the Bridger team to deliver more outstanding results for our customers.”

This leadership transition will officially take effect on 18 February 2025.

