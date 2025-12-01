Bridger Photonics helps Woodside manage methane emissions

Bridger Photonics’ system uses advanced laser sensors to perform rapid aerial scans of oil and gas infrastructure. Image: Bridger Photonics

In a first for Woodside, a helicopter equipped with Bridger Photonics’ Gas Mapping LiDAR has taken to the skies above key onshore assets in Western Australia — the Karratha Gas Plant, Pluto LNG and the Pluto–KGP Interconnector — to detect and measure methane emissions.

The Heliwest-operated aircraft, installed with a sensor from Bridger Photonics, last month flew at speeds around 120km/h in a careful grid-pattern sweep over the facilities, gathering real-time data on methane plumes invisible to the naked eye.

The use of this technology marks a major step forward for efficiency, accuracy, cost-effectiveness and safety. The resulting data will help validate the company’s ongoing emissions tracking, guide targeted ground inspections and support future efforts to manage and reduce atmospheric methane. In response to the survey, teams have already begun addressing some of the emissions identified.

Liz Westcott, EVP and COO Australia, congratulated all teams for their collaboration and safe execution of the survey.

“This survey is a powerful example of how innovation and teamwork can deliver real outcomes,” Liz said.

“By using aerial detection, we can rapidly scan large areas without entering sites – saving time, reducing costs and minimising risks to personnel while supporting our emissions reduction efforts.”

