Bridger Photonics helps Phillips 66 drive down emissions

Image: Bridger Photonics

Bridger Photonics has expanded its partnership with Phillips 66 across the operator’s entire midstream value chain to further enhance methane leak detection. This expanded effort includes aerial scans twice per year using state-of-the-art methane detecting sensors to identify emissions, further strengthening Phillips 66’s commitment to reducing emissions.

Bridger is a world leader in methane detection, increasingly adopted by midstream operators looking to drive efficient emissions mitigation across vast geographies. By providing pinpoint accuracy on both large and small emissions, Bridger equips operators with the data needed to reduce emissions, identify underlying issues, and make strategic infrastructure improvements. With over 320,000km of pipeline and gathering infrastructure covered, Bridger has grown as a trusted solution for midstream emissions management, working with over 50 per cent of the top ten midstream operators in the US.

As a significant player in the energy industry, Phillips 66 is a leader in the sector with its sustainability initiatives, particularly with its focus on reducing fugitive emissions. Following its increased ownership stake in DCP Midstream in 2023, Phillips 66 now operates one of the largest natural gas processing systems in the US. Building on its experience with different solutions, Phillips 66 chose to expand its use of Bridger’s Gas Mapping LiDAR as part of a broader voluntary initiative that exceeds current regulatory requirements for midstream operators. By scanning its entire midstream value chain twice a year, Phillips 66 is ensuring a more comprehensive understanding of methane emissions and enhancing its ability to respond quickly and effectively.

“At Phillips 66, we are committed to reaching our emissions reduction goals efficiently and effectively, and that commitment drives us to seek out the best solutions,” Phillips 66 FL&U Director Nick Peterson said. “Bridger’s data helps our team to mitigate emissions more quickly and strategically, enabling equipment updates and operational adjustments that make a real difference. Having already seen the value of this data, I’m excited to deepen our collaboration and expand our work to gain an even more comprehensive view of our emissions profile.”

Bridger President Pete Roos echoed this message.

“Phillips 66 continues to raise the bar for the midstream sector by going above and beyond regulatory requirements. Their commitment to emissions reduction is evident in their proactive efforts to keep methane in the pipes, driving innovation and positive impact. We are thrilled to be a part of their journey,” he said.

