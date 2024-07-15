Bridger Photonics: Enabling safe and efficient methane emissions monitoring

Aerial LiDAR sensors enhance efficiency and safety by providing detailed site information, reducing remote travel, and better utilising manpower in the oil and gas industry. Image: Bridger Photonics.

Australia’s oil and gas sector navigates unique challenges: accurately measuring and mitigating methane emissions across a vast, rugged landscape while optimising its most valuable resource—its people.

To achieve ambitious emissions reduction targets, operators must leverage efficient leak detection technologies.

Gone are the days when crews would traverse the expansive terrain, driving from site to site to conduct initial emissions screenings, facing uncertainties at every location.

Today, the rapid and widespread advancements in methane detection technologies have ushered in a new era for oil and gas operators, enabling them to tackle these challenges more effectively and sustainably.

Whether focused on finding and fixing leaks, or more developed approaches to strategic emissions reduction through comprehensive data, advanced methane detection can change the game for safe and efficient emissions reductions.

Advanced methane detection technologies

Drawing on lessons learned from decades of ground-based emissions detection efforts, the industry has witnessed the emergence of multiple advanced technologies that significantly enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of emissions monitoring.

Progressive operators swiftly embraced these innovations, conducting trials to identify the most impactful and scalable solutions.

Among these, advanced aircraft-based (aerial) LiDAR technology has risen to prominence.

This cutting-edge technology utilises laser sensors mounted on small aircraft to scan for methane emissions from above.

The ability to capture high-resolution emission plume imagery and quantify leaks from an unlimited number of assets using aerial LiDAR has been nothing short of transformative.

Operators across multiple continents have harnessed this technology to revolutionise their methane management strategies, setting new benchmarks for environmental stewardship in the oil and gas sector.

Operational efficiency improvements

Enhancing operational efficiency at scale is important for achieving cost-effectiveness and logistical simplicity, particularly in rugged environments.

An effective strategy for large-scale emissions reduction in vast landscapes involves leveraging technology that not only improves efficiency, but also enhances safety and optimises workforce utilisation.

Here are a few key efficiencies that can be gained using aerial LiDAR:

Drastically reducing field visits: Utilising aerial LiDAR technology allows for the monitoring and assessment of assets across vast and rugged landscapes, with a reduced need for site visits.

Follow-up crews only travel to locations to inspect specific equipment where emissions are confirmed. This approach minimises the operational burden and risks associated with sending personnel into the field.

Greater impact with lower costs: In an industry with an already-limited workforce, improving efficiency while lowering costs is vital.

By relying on accurate aerial emissions data, organisations can prioritise the most critical tasks for their employees and minimise the need for multiple trips to a site.

This approach maximises the impact of a limited workforce, aiding in cost-effective resource utilisation.

Leak location, size, and equipment type: Plume imagery combined with additional emissions data provides detailed insights into the location and magnitude of leaks, and the specific equipment involved.

This information helps prepare crews before they head out into the field to address a known leak, aiding in readiness to handle the tasks at hand.

This helps repair crews, but it also pays dividends down the road as companies prepare to report emissions through frameworks like the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0.

Comprehensive site view: Aerial LiDAR scans also provide comprehensive data on site conditions using aerial imagery taken at the time of the flyover, in addition to the emissions data, allowing teams to prioritise their visits and know what to anticipate.

Crews can be dispatched with an improved understanding of what to expect, leading to more efficient operations.

Are they there to fix one leak, or four?

Are there safety considerations for making those repairs?

With insights from aerial LiDAR, your workforce can better prepare for the situation before they step onsite.

Less driving, greater safety preparedness

Companies are continually seeking innovative solutions to ensure the well-being of their workforce while maintaining efficiency and reducing costs.

Aerial LiDAR scanning technology can significantly enhance operational safety in several ways:

Reduced windshield time: One of the most immediate benefits of aerial scanning is the reduction in driving time to remote areas.

Traditional methods often require personnel to undertake lengthy and sometimes hazardous journeys to remote sites.

By utilising aerial scans, companies can drastically cut down on these trips, and ground crews only need to visit sites where there are, in fact, leaks present.

Pre-arrival site knowledge: Arming your crews with accurate information on methane leak locations, size, and equipment type, holds considerable importance.

Aerial imagery taken at the time of the scans offers a comprehensive overview of site conditions, enabling better planning.

This preparedness means that workers can reduce the number of trips back and forth to gather necessary tools or equipment, but instead they arrive on site ready to fix the problem.

In situations where dangerous conditions exist, such as high methane concentrations, this forewarning can potentially be lifesaving.

Teams can prepare appropriately, wearing the necessary protective gear and adopting the right safety protocols.

This proactive approach minimises risks and ensures that workers are not caught off guard by unexpected dangers.

Minimising field hazards: In addition to fewer vehicle trips, fewer ground crews mobilised can improve operational efficiency and contribute to a safer working environment by reducing the sheer number of workers exposed to field hazards.

By having fewer workers exposed to the inherent dangers of field operations, such as high methane concentrations, working at heights, rough terrain, wildlife encounters, and other environmental hazards, the overall risk can be significantly lowered.

Maximising impact with scalable technology

The scalability of aerial LiDAR further amplifies its impact on improved efficiency and safety.

Operators can gain advanced insights for facilities and pipeline networks across their entire asset base.

Whether dealing with single wellhead sites to more complex facilities, transmission pipelines, or a combination of asset types, the ability to monitor emissions from the air provides a significant safety net, ensuring that no area is overlooked.

Bridger Photonics’ aerial Gas Mapping LiDAR sensors scan up to hundreds of sites per day, or hundreds of kilometres of pipeline per day.

These sensors provide complete, auditable swath coverage with a flexible detection sensitivity that can be tuned depending on operator need.

Seamlessly integrating efficiency, safety, and scalability

Utilising aerial LiDAR scans by Bridger Photonics represents a substantial leap forward in efficiency and operational safety.

By minimising the need for remote travel, providing detailed site information, preparing teams for potentially hazardous conditions, and optimising manpower use, this technology can not only safeguard workers but also enhance overall efficiency across large and diverse asset bases.

As the industry continues to grapple with rising costs, innovative solutions must be adopted to maintain safety and productivity across the board.

Bridger Photonics’ aerial LiDAR scans are not just a technological advancement; they are a critical component of the modern, safety-conscious oil and gas operation.

