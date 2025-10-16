Bridger Photonics appoints Catlan McCurdy as chief legal officer

Catlan McCurdy. Image: Bridger Photonics

Bridger Photonics, a global leader in methane emissions data, has announced the appointment of Catlan McCurdy as chief legal officer (CLO). This newly created executive role underscores Bridger’s commitment to supporting its growing domestic customer base, industry-leading innovation portfolio, and advancing its international expansion.

Bridger has rapidly grown beyond North America, successfully establishing operations in the Asia Pacific and LATAM regions in 2025. Building on this momentum, the company is preparing for entry into the Middle East, Africa, and Europe in 2026. McCurdy’s appointment ensures Bridger has the legal and compliance infrastructure necessary to sustain this global growth and deliver consistent value to operators across diverse regulatory environments.

McCurdy has been a trusted advisor to Bridger for years as external counsel, guiding the company through pivotal stages of growth. In her new capacity as CLO, she will lead Bridger’s global legal strategy, overseeing all legal, compliance, and governance functions. Her work will ensure compliance across jurisdictions, manage risk, protect Bridger’s robust intellectual property portfolio, and build systematic frameworks to accelerate deal velocity. McCurdy will serve as a strategic partner to the CEO, CBO, Board of Directors, and executive leadership team.

“Catlan has been instrumental to Bridger’s success for years and formalising her role as chief legal officer marks a key step in our evolution as a global leader,” said Ben Little, CEO of Bridger Photonics. “Her legal acumen and deep understanding of our business will be critical as we continue to scale and deliver unmatched value to our customers and stakeholders. I’m thrilled to have her join us in this capacity.”

“I’ve been inspired by Bridger’s impactful technology and the company’s mission-focused business for years. As CLO I’m eager to strengthen Bridger’s global legal frameworks and protect the innovations that make the company unparalleled,” stated McCurdy on the role. “Seeing this exceptional executive team drive such transformative growth has been compelling, and I’m excited by the opportunity to help shape Bridger’s next chapter.”

With the addition of McCurdy as chief legal officer, Bridger continues to build a world-class executive team dedicated to making emissions reduction simple and advancing its mission to help industry partners increase their operational efficiency while dramatically reducing methane emissions.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.