Brace yourselves for Cyclone Kirrily

Image: trongnguyen/adobe.stock.com

Another day, another alarming weather event threatening Queensland. This time, Cyclone Kirrily is expected to cross the coast near Townsville in the coming hours.

The Cyclone Kirrily was considered a category 1 system with wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h on 25 January at 10am, but has now reached category 2 status according to The Bureau Of Meteorology (BoM).

“The tropical cyclone (TC) advice has been reissued, TC Kirrily is now a category 2 tropical cyclone with wind gusts near the centre expected to reach 130km/h,” shared BoM on the X platform (previously known as Twitter).

“The TC is expected to cross the coast near Townsville tonight.”

BoM describes TC as violent, spiralling wind and rain systems that threaten lives and property at sea and on land which can cause disruption, damage and destruction far beyond the coast, including extensive flooding.

The most likely location for landfall is just north of Townsville around Magnetic Island although the BoM is forecasting a wide range from Ayr to Ingham.

Townsville Local Disaster Management Group (TLDMG) chair Jenny Hill urged Townsville residents to prepare to shelter in place.

“Townsville and surrounds should expect winds to start picking up from around lunch time and we advise people stay off the roads from 2pm today and shelter indoors until advised further,” Hill said.

Hill asked residents to please stay safe by sheltering in place, and for those who didn’t feel comfortable staying in their homes to seek shelter with friends or relatives or alternatively at one of City of Townsville Council’s evacuation centres.

Council currently has two evacuation centres open to the public – the Heatley Public Cyclone Shelter and the 143 Walker Street Car Park Place of Refuge with access via Wills Street.

The 143 Walker Street Car Park Place of Refuge is pet friendly, and pets should be restrained or in a crate or carrier.

Hill urged residents to only pack essential items like food, water and any important documentation or medication they may require.

“Please stay off the roads, and if you have to drive, drive to the conditions. If it’s flooded, forget it,” Hill said.

“Parents should be keeping their children indoors and we urge them to make sure they refrain from playing in floodwaters, particularly around the city’s weirs after the event.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is also adamant: locals should be prepared for every stage of the weather event.

Before the cyclone, you should:

Tune in to warnings.

Locate your emergency kit and evacuation items.

Put fuel in your vehicle and park it in a sheltered area so you are ready to evacuate if necessary.

Secure large items.

Fasten all cyclone screens and board up any exposed windows, doors and seep holes.

Close windows.

Fill containers with drinking water.

Bring children and pets indoors. Remain inside away from windows and await further advice.

Check in with family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are preparing too.

During the cyclone, you should:

Wear strong shoes and tough clothing for protection.

Turn off all electricity, gas and water supplies.

Go to the place where you planned to shelter in your home.

Stay tuned to your information and warnings channels.

If the building begins to break up, shelter under a strong table, bench or heavy mattress.

Beware the calm eye of the cyclone. Stay inside until you have received official advice that it is safe to go outside.

If you are driving when the cyclone hits, stop the vehicle and engage the handbrake. Stop well away from the sea and clear of trees, power lines and streams. Stay in the vehicle.

If you are evacuating to a public shelter or higher location, follow the directions of Queensland Police Service and emergency services personnel. Homes in low-lying coastal areas may be advised to evacuate early.

After the cyclone, you should:

Not go outside until authorities have advised it is safe.

Continue to monitor information channels and follow the advice of authorities.

Check on the welfare of pets and livestock. Be cautious of any animals and wildlife which may have taken refuge in your home.

If you need to go outside, be aware of your surroundings and take care when inspecting your property and travelling. There may be fallen trees and power lines, broken water and sewage lines, loose roof sheeting, and other material.

Check in with your family, friends and neighbours.

If you are returning home, follow the travel paths recommended by local authorities. Do not drive into floodwater.

Use a torch when inspecting buildings.

If you have solar panels that are damaged, do not turn on your power supply until they have been checked by a licenced electrician.

Do not use electrical appliances if they are wet until they have been checked by a licenced electrician.

Take photographs for insurance purposes.