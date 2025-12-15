Bold ambition

The SafeVac SV400i dominated the convention floor. Image: APGA

Brisbane-based Austrack Equipment made waves at the 2025 APGA Convention.

In the hum of the exhibition hall at the APGA Convention, stand 84 commands the eye. Towering above the crowd is a striking 36-tonne excavator, kitted out with a distinct green vacuum-lifting attachment. The colourway is immediately recognisable, but the form is different. This is Austrack Equipment’s new SafeVac SV400i making its first public appearance.

The excitement it has generated comes at a cost though to those managing the stand, in the form of the sheer volume of interest.

Marketing and Communications Manager Mike O’Reilly admits there’s a touch of fatigue from his team setting in by the middle of day two. “We’ve done an awful lot of talking and we’ve had huge interest, which is fantastic.

“We’ve seen a lot of our own customers, but we’ve also met customers that we’d like to have in the future. Generally, response from the show has been a success.”

Located at the heart of the exhibition floor, the SV400i is impossible to miss.

“People can come, they can touch it, they can see it,” O’Reilly said. “They can inquire about all the things that it does.

“One of the best things about our stand is the presence of Dylan Gamble, who’s our Operations Manager, and, in a very real sense, the creator of this machine. There’s no bit of that machine that he doesn’t know. So, I’m really pleased he’s on the stand. He’s interacting with customers, he’s able to answer every question, and I think nobody walks away unimpressed.”

One of the standouts of the show for O’Reilly was the address by Honourable Dale Last, Queensland’s Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Manufacturing, and Regional and Rural Development. His address centred around accelerating gas developments and energy infrastructure projects in the state.

“The Minister then came and spent a little bit of time with us at the stand, and he seemed very impressed,” O’Reilly said.

“He was impressed with the fact that we’re a Queensland company that’s manufacturing locally. He seemed really excited by what we’re doing.”

Awards and ambition

Austrack found itself a finalist for the APGA Safety Award for its SafeVac Lifting System. Despite the strong showing, Austrack didn’t manage to clinch the award. “We missed out,” O’Reilly said with good spirits. “In competing, one has to put one’s hand up and submit to the best of your ability what you’ve got on offer.

While acknowledging the heft of the competition – including national and multinational firms with vast resources – he emphasised the value in participation.

“It won’t stop us coming back for more next year.”

That mindset of continual improvement is emblematic of the company. Austrack leverages its niche expertise and local manufacturing base to consistently punch above its weight.

Looking back on 2025, O’Reilly identifies a few standout achievements for Austrack. Firstly, the milestone of having over 25 SafeVac machines produced and operating in the field. Secondly, the company consolidated its increasing presence in the renewables space with a major equipment supply to a large NSW wind farm development. The deal was sealed with Austrack suppling two on-site fitters to ensure that critical service backup is provided.

With the successful roll-out of the SV400i at this year’s APGA Convention, Austrack is clearly on the move. The next goal? To refine and expand after this year’s show, submit again for awards next year, and keep broadening its customer base.

For any contractor seeking equipment that not only does the job but is backed by a team that’ll stand behind every nut and bolt, Austrack is the name to remember.

