BlackMAX expands its range

BlackMAX stands as a testament to engineering excellence. Image supplied by Iplex.

Iplex has announced that its best-selling stormwater pipes come now in larger sizes.

“We are proud to announce the launch of our larger BlackMax stormwater pipes, now available to order in expanded diameters including DN750, DN900, DN1000, and DN1200,” shared the Iplex team on LinkedIn.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone in stormwater management, offering exceptional performance and versatility for your infrastructure projects.”

Proudly Australian-made and designed to industry standards to set new benchmarks in quality and performance,

BlackMax is one of the definitive choices for future-proofing infrastructure projects and ensuring long-term success in stormwater management.

With enhanced capacity, greater design flexibility, streamlined installations, and cost-effective solutions, BlackMax stands as a testament to engineering excellence.

BlackMAX pipes and fittings are manufactured with a high-quality spigot and socket rubber ring jointing system.

This feature provides peace of mind by adding strength and security at the pipe joint.

BlackMAX pipes are resistant to corrosive and aggressive ground conditions, such as acid sulphate soils and saline ground waters, enabling years of corrosion free service and minimal maintenance.

Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA) undertook a comprehensive appraisal of BlackMAX and SewerMAX and concluded polypropylene pipes have an anticipated service life greater than 100 years, if designed and installed in accordance with industry standards.

A key benefit of Iplex’s BlackMAX is its ease of installation compared with other conventional drainage pipes.

Lightweight BlackMAX pipes can be easily manoeuvred in confined areas by hand or with light lifting equipment.

BlackMAX pipes are one of the safest pipes to install.