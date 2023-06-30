Biomethane boost welcomed for Victoria

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has welcomed the Victorian Government’s commitment to boost the state’s bioenergy capacity but has warned more needs to be done to ensure energy reliability.

The Waste to Energy – Bioenergy Fund is set to support the local circular economy and recognises the important role of biomethane in the energy transition.

So far this winter, Victoria has experienced one of the highest electricity peaks, APGA said.

With many biomethane projects already underway across Australia, including Jemena’s Malabar facility in New South Wales, now is a critical time to support renewable gases.

APGA chief executive Steve Davies said that by supporting renewables gasses through initiatives such as the Bioenergy Fund, more efficient and affordable pathways will be available to reduce emissions.

“The Bioenergy Fund is a great place to start to support carbon-neutral gases but there is more to be done to unlock the potential of renewable gases such as biomethane and hydrogen so they can provide decarbonised energy to households and industry – and it begins with a Renewable Gas Target,” Davies said.

“A Renewable Gas Target will help provide a timeline for households and industries to transition toward net zero using every tool at their disposal, whether that’s renewable electricity or gas.”

