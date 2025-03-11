Billion-dollar Sydney project lays the foundation

The pipeline completion marks a major milestone in the state-of-the-art AWRC project. Image: Sydney Water

The $300 million pipeline created over 750 jobs and the final pipe was laid around six months ahead of schedule.

Major progress has been made to support 40,0000 new Western Sydney residents with the $1.2 billion Upper South Creek Advanced Water Recycling Centre (AWRC) project taking shape at Kemps Creek.

The final section of over 40km of pipelines were officially laid towards the end of 2024, enabling the discharge of high-quality treated water to flow to the Nepean River to help improve waterway health.

Flows from the secondary brine pipeline will enable discharges from the AWRC to Lansdowne and beyond via Sydney Water’s existing network.

The pipeline completion marks a major milestone in the state-of-the-art AWRC project, which will soon provide wastewater services to more residents than the population of Canberra.

Sydney Water Executive General Manager of Infrastructure Delivery Nicholle Sparkes said the completion marks a key step in delivery of the AWRC which will play a critical role in servicing the Aerotropolis, and broader housing and industrial growth in the area.

“It’s very exciting to see Western Sydney changing quickly, and that’s why this milestone is so important, as we work to ensure every new home and business has access to essential wastewater services,” she said.

The $300 million pipeline created over 750 jobs and the final pipe was laid around six months ahead of schedule with over 2000 homes door knocked as part of the project.

“Sydney Water, in collaboration with our delivery partner John Holland, was able to reach this milestone so quickly because the local community recognised the importance of the work Sydney Water is undertaking,” Sparkes said.

“The community is a critical stakeholder in our planning, and Sydney Water appreciates their continued trust as we deliver this pipeline and other future key projects.

“Sydney Water also values the efforts of our delivery partners, and the individuals involved in constructing this project, and we look forward to delivering more outstanding outcomes on Sydney Water’s future pipeline of major projects.”

The AWRC will be one of the most advanced wastewater recovery facilities in the Southern Hemisphere and will treat up to 35 megalitres of wastewater – the equivalent of 14 Olympic swimming pools – each day as part of Stage 1.

The plant has been provisioned to enable a future capacity increase as part of Stage 2, which will enable treatment of 70 megalitres of wastewater each day.

Delivered in partnership with John Holland, this project marks Sydney Water’s largest infrastructure investment in Western Sydney, positioning the region for sustainable growth and long-term water security.

A changing landscape and unprecedented challenges

Sydney Water Executive General Manager of Infrastructure Delivery Nicholle Sparkes spoke about the challenges facing Sydney and the surrounding region, and how Sydney Water has a plan to tackle them.

She also spoke about Sydney Water’s plans for 2025 as the utilities company seeks to enhance a 136-year-old water network.

“For 136-years, Sydney Water has been the lifeblood of an evolving city, ensuring everyone across Sydney, the Illawarra, and the Blue Mountains has reliable access to world-class water services,” Sparkes said.

“Through decades of change, we’ve maintained and optimised our aging network, balancing efficiency with affordability to keep household bills low for millions of people.

“But the landscape has changed and as our city faces unprecedented challenges, the pressure on our network is clear.”

The last few years have tested Sydney Water’s systems in extraordinary ways.

“Climate change and extreme weather such as record droughts, bushfires, and floods have exposed the vulnerabilities of our network which was configured for a different time,” Sparkes said.

“The urgent need to support a rapidly growing population, and service new housing in greenfield areas, has also pushed our existing capacity to its limits.

“It’s undeniable, our infrastructure needs significant renewal to keep up with today’s demands and to prepare for those of tomorrow.”

Recognising the scale and complexity of this challenge, Sydney Water has developed a new Long Term Capital and Operational Plan (LTCOP) to guide the way forward.

“This plan gives us a clear roadmap for the necessary infrastructure that will keep our water services sustainable and resilient all the way through to 2050—all while supporting the NSW Government’s housing priorities,” Sparkes said.

“By decentralising our water and wastewater systems and disrupting the west-to-east flow, we aim to move away from a heavy reliance on a few key assets.

“This includes building new infrastructure and reusing water, an approach that helps avoid expensive upgrades but also strengthens our resilience, supports healthier waterways, and reduces long-term costs.”

Sparkes stated that building this future is not without its costs.

“We propose to spend $26bn over the next five years to maintain daily operations and ensure long-term sustainability.

“Looking ahead to the next decade, we carefully evaluated several investment options and landed on a $34bn plan that balances resilience with affordability for our customers in an increasingly complex environment.”

Over the next 12 months, Sydney Water will advance several major infrastructure projects underscoring the company’s commitment to enhancing the 136-year-old network.

These include ongoing design and construction efforts for the $1.5bn North West Treatment Hub, the $1bn Upper South Creek Networks Program, and the $838m upgrade and augmentation of the Prospect Pre-Treatment Plant.

Additionally, the $1.2bn Advanced Wastewater Recycling Centre servicing the new Aerotropolis, is set to reach its completion and commissioning phases in mid-2025, marking a significant milestone in infrastructure delivery.

“Sydney Water’s journey is defined by resilience, innovation, and unwavering dedication to the communities we serve,” Sparkes said.

“The challenges we face are significant, but they also inspire opportunities for groundbreaking solutions.

“By embracing change, we are not only addressing today’s needs but also reshaping the future, delivering essential services that adapt to our city’s evolving demands.

“Our commitment is to create a better life with world-class water services now and for the future, because tomorrow’s water starts today.”

This feature also appears in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.