Beyond the surface

A PV system (right) on the roof of the primus line production facility helps to make it independent of external power supplies. Image: Rädlinger primus line GmbH

Rädlinger primus line GmbH sat down with The Australian Pipeliner to discuss the environmental benefits of trenchless technology.

Climate change and reducing emissions appear to be the buzz words not only infiltrating the pipeline industry currently, but the minds of politicians, business leaders and the public, according to Rädlinger primus line GmbH.

Global efforts to reduce carbon emissions are driving initiatives such as switching to renewable energy sources or implementing energy-efficient and sustainable technologies in transport, buildings, and industry.

Global players, including multinational oil and gas or mining companies, often implement comprehensive strategies to reduce their carbon footprint by setting specific dates or timelines, often in line with global climate targets or internal sustainability goals. For example, companies committing to achieving carbon neutrality by a specific year, such as 2050.

Germany, for example, aims to be greenhouse gas (GHG) neutral by 2045. Rädlinger primus line GmbH, German manufacturer of the Primus Line system for trenchless rehabilitation of pressure pipes and above-ground fluid transport, is already making a contribution in this sense – through the product itself, which is installed worldwide, and through activities initiated at the company’s headquarters.

By publishing the figures and the initiatives, Rädlinger primus line GmbH intends to become more transparent for its customers and to lead the way in trenchless technology in this respect.

How does a trenchless technology like Primus Line contribute to more sustainability?

Trenchless pressure pipe rehabilitation technologies are generally considered to be a more sustainable alternative to open trench solutions. These trenchless technologies score highly in terms of greenhouse gas, noise, and particulate emissions due to significantly less or no traffic delays and diversions and fewer construction machines and faster construction.

They also reduce disposal of excavated material and minimise trucking of construction materials to the site and reduce the need for construction materials such as asphalt, concrete, stone or backfill.

Compared to open trenching, trenchless technologies such as Primus Line Rehab are more sustainable due to lower construction, social and environmental costs.

The use of trenchless technology can lead to significant greenhouse gas savings of up to 90 per cent, as reported in Information 31 “CO₂ Initiative” by the German Society for Trenchless Technology (GSTT).

Greenhouse gas inventory and measures already implemented

Apart from the advantages inherent in the product, Rädlinger primus line GmbH has regularly determined its carbon footprint – formally known as the greenhouse gas inventory – by independent service providers.

The GHG inventory for 2022 was 4908 tCO₂e which is equivalent to the output of around 1385 European Union (EU) households (which is less than 0.001 per cent of all households in the EU), or a cruise of less than two weeks.

One third of the company’s fleet is already electric. Electric and diesel forklifts are being replaced by more efficient electric ones.

Renewable energy also plays an important role. New photovoltaic systems on production facilities and warehouses supply the buildings with electricity. Own consumption averages around 30 per cent, with the remainder fed into the public grid.

In addition, Primus Line’s logistics centre at the headquarters uses heat recovery and heat pump technology to generate its own energy. Waste sorting and recycling is a matter of source.

Location neutrality by 2030

Rädlinger primus line GmbH aims to be location-neutral already by 2030. To this end, the company operates an active energy management system in accordance with ISO 50001.

The main objectives are to continuously save energy and increase energy self-sufficiency in order to become less dependent on fossil fuels. This already resulted in a specific energy saving of 20.4 per cent in relation to turnover from 2021 to 2022.

In addition, Rädlinger primus line GmbH intends to identify and qualify suppliers with a lower footprint – if possible. Currently, only a few suppliers have prepared their GHG inventory.

Bottom line

The reduced carbon footprint of products and manufacturers is also playing an increasingly important role in tendering processes.

The family-owned company has started the process of becoming carbon neutral and will keep an eye on it by continuing to preserve an environment worth living in for future generations.

For more information, visit primusline.com/en-au

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.