Beyond 2000 – Why the EGP is the pipeline of the future

Construction of the EGP underway.

Jemena reflects on the past and contemplates the future of one of Australia’s most significant pipelines.

The year 2000. The new millennium had arrived and after endless worry about the Y2K bug corrupting software and leading to global turmoil the new century began with a promise of exciting times to come.

Sydney was preparing to burst onto the world stage as the Olympic host, the Nokia 3310 was considered cutting edge technology, because it could store 50 messages and featured games like Snake, and ‘I’m Outta Love’ by Anastacia was the top charting song in Australia.

The year was also significant in Australian pipeline history because it marked the commissioning of Jemena’s Eastern Gas Pipeline, a critical natural gas artery linking the gas fields of Victoria’s Gippsland Basin with the major gas markets of NSW and the ACT.

The EGP is a feat of engineering and tenacity with numerous technical challenges having to be overcome during its construction as the 797km pipeline weaved its way across the Great Dividing Range, and vast tracts of private land.

Some of the people who worked on the ambitious project still work with Jemena today and they recently gathered to celebrate the EGP turning 25 and to remember the huge part it played in their own lives.

For Technical Officer Steven Bonnici, it’s the people who made the EGP project special.

“The largest impact this pipeline has personally [had on me] is actually the friendships that I have made over the last 25 years,” he said.

Pipeline Operator John Puljak recalled the hard work required to build the EGP and reveals it wasn’t for the faint hearted.

“We had to trudge through the bush to get this job done. Nowhere to be seen, no roads, but we had a good team. Our objective was to get the job done and we made sure we delivered,” he said.

Field Manager Greg Donald joined the company a year after the EGP was commissioned and added: “I love some of the stories that I heard when I was coming into the business. One that stands out is around the challenges of all the different landowners and native title, the conversations and the learnings that we took [from that process].

“It’s 800km of cross-country pipeline, it traverses some really amazing areas,” he said, noting the EGP operates almost unseen alongside the communities it serves.

“Teamwork was central to the success of the EGP over the last 25 years. It takes a village. It’s taken a lot of people to operate, maintain and manage the EGP over the last 25 years. So many people come and go, and come and stay, and it just takes so many people and so much energy. We’ve had some amazingly robust conversations over the time that sets the direction or the way that we go about whatever the task, whatever the opportunity or challenge.”

Gas Distribution Manager, Besim Geusher, said the team built great relationships that have lasted the quarter of a century to today.

Seeing people from the EGP’s past and present at the 25th celebration also provided staff a glimpse of the EGP’s future.

“Soon we will have the reverse flow happening on the EGP; we have the Victorian gas coming up to New South Wales and we will have the New South Wales gas heading down to Victoria. I think the future is great, the pipeline will be here for a long time to come,” Geusher said.

He’s referring to the next exciting phase in the life of the EGP which will see the pipeline become bi-directional so that it can deliver new gas to both the Victorian and New South Wales markets.

A bidirectional EGP will initially be able to deliver up to 200TJ/d of new gas into Victoria from Squadron’s newly constructed Port Kembla Energy Terminal to supplement gas that is currently supplied by Bass Strait and Orbost. Depending on market needs, with future augmentation Jemena can increase the capacity to around 320TJ/d.

Pipelines Business Development Manager Andrew Zancanaro said the EGPs new bidirectional capabilities are just one example of how the EGP can bring greater flexibility (and with it, system resilience) to the market.

“We see a future where the EGP is enabling even greater volumes of gas to flow from north to south and are looking at options to boost compression today, to make this a reality tomorrow.

“We also know that the EGP can store a lot of energy – the equivalent of 12 Waratah Super Batteries. We want to take advantage of that capability too so that this continues to be an asset that can flexibly respond to the needs of the market as they emerge.

“Just look at the world of entertainment – hiring a movie when the EGP was commissioned meant a trip to the local video store. But Netflix and similar streaming services have done away with that, making it easier for customers to watch what they want, when they want it. That’s the type of flexibility the EGP brings to the world of gas, although it perhaps doesn’t make for as interesting viewing on a Friday night.”

Cameron Dorse, Jemena’s Executive General Manager of Gas Markets said while the EGP’s past was something to be proud of, the company is also proud of what the future holds for the EGP.

“We believe the pipeline will have an important role to play in helping to plug the east coast gas market supply gap by bringing gas south from the Port Kembla Energy Terminal – Australia’s first LNG regasification terminal – while also continuing to supply the NSW market from other new supply options,” he said.

Jemena General Manager, Asset Management, Sean Ward, said the EGP was an incredibly important part of the east coast infrastructure.

“Operating a pipeline safely and reliably to best practise over that long is something I’m incredibly proud of,” he said.

The year 2000 was a time of basic mobiles, dial up internet and speculation about what future technology would look like. Twenty-five years later, that future is part of everyday life at the EGP. Smartphones, artificial intellgience, robotics and virtual tools are all contributing to the next exciting phase in the pipeline’s life – showing that after powering Australia into the new millennium the EGP is adapting for what comes next.