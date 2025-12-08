‘Best on the market’ bags lead the way

Image: PSS

Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags have become the go-to choice for Australia’s pipeline sector, with 25,000 supplied to a major project this year.

Established in 1968, Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies has processed, packaged and distributed wood shavings and sawdust across Australia for more than 55 years, with no signs of stopping.

Based in Plenty, Victoria, the company provides a reliable solution for pipeline bedding, and its Pack Tuff bags are supplied with timely service and competitive pricing.

The company’s primary material is sustainably sourced Australian softwood and hardwood fibres, and its eco-friendly products are biodegradable and chemical free.

Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags are both durable and uncompromising, essential factors in facilitating multiple re-uses in the heavy-duty pipeline industry.

Offering durability, ease of handling, and eco-friendly design, the Pack Tuff bags are equipped to handle everything from major gas and water pipelines to long-term storage facilities.

Light, yet hard-wearing and resilient, the bags are an ideal solution for protecting assets, not only on-site but also during transportation of the pipes and for storage in laydown yards.

Pollard’s Director Peter Brennan said this is a strong point of difference with the product.

“The Pack Tuff bags can withstand a lot of hammering,” he said.

“Companies choose our bags because they can take a great deal of rough handling and tossing about on job sites.”

Pack Tuff bags are ideal for medium-to-long-term storage, for reliable transport applications, and for supporting pipes up off the ground.

The bags are also available in three convenient sizes to suit all diameters of pipes and will not explode under the weight of the pipe, with the largest Pack Tuff bags able to withstand up to 15 tonnes.

By comparison, hessian bags can deteriorate and tear easily which will render them useless; therefore, a tough, durable, heavy-duty product like Pack Tuff is essential to allow for multiple re-uses, particularly in a heavy industry such as pipelines. Sawdust filled Pack Tuff bags are far lighter than alternative options such as sandbags, and this allows for easier maneuverability and lowers risk from an occupational health and safety perspective.

Providing a flexible service, Pollard’s freight its Pack Tuff bags across Australia with pallets arriving on-site stretch-wrapped and weatherproof.

Major projects that have utilised Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags include the Victorian Desalination Plant, the Northern Gas pipeline, the Lake Way Gas pipeline, with both the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline in NSW and the Fitzroy to Gladstone pipeline in Queensland requiring 25,000 bags each. Clients include industry leaders such as McConnell Dowell, Steel Mains, MPC Kinetic, Spiecapag, John Holland, Nacap, and Pipecraft.

Pipecraft Construction Manager Chris Carlyon said Pollard’s products are his preferred choice.

“As always, Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags are the best on the market,” he said.

In addition to the Pack Tuff bags, the company supplies several other hard and softwood products Australia wide.

These include a variety of chemical free and graded sawdust products which can be used for a range of applications in addition to pipe bedding, such as animal bedding, absorbing oil and chemical spills, horticultural applications, and as a composite component for a multitude of end products.

All are made from high-quality, chemical-free sawdust and wood shavings –part of what keeps long-term customers coming back.