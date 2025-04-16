Best gets better

Tool being removed from pipeline. Image: PipeTek

Technological refinements and enhancements are coming to Enduro’s MFL-DfL inline inspection tool, which is already considered one of the world’s leading pigging tools.

Available exclusively in Australia through Pipe Tek, the tool is available in a range of sizes from 4–24 inches, meaning that it is suitable for the majority of pipelines. The technology can form the backbone of the management of pipeline assets, ensuring the integrity of the infrastructure is maintained and is operating safely.

Scalable, robust and compliant

In a single pass of a pipeline, Enduro’s MFL-DfL can collect a range of data on the condition of the asset, including metal loss, deformation and inertial surveys. In addition, the tool also collects internal and external discrimination and residual field data.

The DfL utilises axial magnetic flux leakage data to provide an assessment of metal loss occurring within a pipeline. The process of identifying features and anomaly types is simplified because the tool concurrently collects relevant data.

Once the tool has completed a run and gathered data, processing and analysing the closely coupled data allows analysts to more effectively identify pipeline features and assess conditions. Any areas indicating geometry and/or metal loss can be simultaneously evaluated for deformation, strain, profile, and permeability variations.

The tool utilises incredibly advanced design, data storage and packaging techniques, evidenced by the diverse data sets being taken and limited physical size and weight of the units themselves, which are shorter and lighter than most tools on the market.

Enduro’s MFL-DfL is an excellent option for pipelines with short launch and/or receiver traps, because the data can be quickly examined to determine new features or anomalies and reported to operators for prompt response, saving time and money.

Analysis of the pipeline data can be conducted and compared to previous runs, before a correlation report is generated identifying any new features that weren’t present in previous surveys.

Most importantly, the use of the MFL-DfL tool is about increasing the safe operations of any given pipeline. Locating and addressing any potential integrity issues as soon as possible mitigates the chances of a pipeline rupture or failure.

Refinements in the pipeline

Enduro has recently introduced new technology to the existing range of MFL-DfL tools, specifically the addition of wireless calipers. In most tools, the calipers consist of spring loaded arms or mechanical fingers that extend to the wall of the pipeline, measuring the internal diameter and shape, as well as collecting data on deformations, dents, ovalities and other anomalies affecting the integrity.

Wireless calipers represent a major technological advancement in pipeline integrity, leading to even more accurate data collection, as the tool will be much more sensitive to the conditions inside the pipeline. It also means the tool can be pulled through the pipeline up to lengths of 2000m instead of relying on a compressor onsite or liquid medium to move the tool through the pipeline.

Pipe Tek COO Taddam Farrant said these advancements were game changers, especially for Australia.

“We’re working out in the most remote parts of the country, and in some cases the world, so getting access to water or something like a compressor can hold up an integrity project,” he said.

“From a logistical standpoint it means we can streamline our mobilisation.

“In terms of data collection, the benefits are obvious – a more sensitive tool is going to mean we’re picking up on more anomalies earlier in the process, giving operators more notice to act.”

Custom solution

While Pipe Tek has one of the country’s largest range of pigs in stock, each MFL-DfL unit is ordered directly from Enduro and custom built for the specific client. Operators who are more inclined to contract out their integrity and maintenance work have the option to engage Pipe Tek to manage this for them instead.

In both instances, Pipe Tek’s experienced team supports asset owners with training on the use of the tools, offering guidance with collection and interpretation of pipeline data, as well as reporting.

Farrant said seven years after the company first partnered with Enduro to bring the MFL-DfL tools to the local market, operators are seeing the sustained benefits of the tools.

“If you work in pipeline integrity then you know about Enduro and the company’s standing around the world,” he said.

“One of the things we were conscious of when we first partnered with the company, was that we were going to have to disrupt an already established market in Australia. However, with the support of Enduro’s team in the US and the results these tools have delivered for asset owners since they were introduced, we’re gaining a lot of traction.

“At the end of the day the performance of these tools really does speak for themselves. I haven’t seen anything that comes close to the results and vital information we can gather for clients.

“And with the addition of wireless calipers, the best is getting better.”

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.