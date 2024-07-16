Benefits of flexible hose for temporary pipelines

The Argyle Reel System at the Annulus Billabong project. Image: Crusader Hose

The advatages of flexible pipelines lie in the ease of handling and ability to adapt to various terrains. These qualities make them a versatile choice for a wide range of applications and emergency situations.

Crusader Hose flexible layflat pipelines offer a reliable solution when temporary pipelines are needed most.

The construction and mining industries frequently use temporary pipelines to manage excess water.

Temporary pipelines made from flexible layflat hose are particularly useful when efficiencies are required, navigating varied or complex terrain, dealing with dewatering emergencies, and planning to retrieve and reuse the pipeline or store it for future use.

Crusader Hose, one of Australia’s leading layflat hose manufacturers, provides versatile temporary and emergency pipeline solutions for projects of all sizes. The company’s reel systems allow for quick deployment in emergency situations, and its temporary solutions can remain in place for 20 years or more.

Temporary water transfer pipelines are vital to many civil and mining projects. They can offer a mobile solution for civil projects where permanent water infrastructure is not in place and dewater the pits in open-cut mines.

Emergency situations often rely on portable and quick-to-deploy pipeline systems. Crusader Hose is an expert when a reliable, efficient, and cost-effective pipeline solution is called for.

As a certified ISO 9001:2015 business, Crusader Hose is committed to offering quality products and services. Its world-standard layflat hose, a testament to this commitment, is manufactured in its Melbourne factory.

With 38 years of experience in manufacturing, Crusader Hose has provided many solutions for challenging water and liquid fuel transfer situations. Francois Steverlynck, Managing Director of Crusader Hose is confident that as flexible layflat hose is better understood, it will add to the options available for overland pipelines.

Layflat hose offers many advantages. Because of its flexibility, layflat is rolled up to a compact size. This enables longer lengths to be transported with fewer trucks, saving both time and money.

Another advantage is quicker deployment compared to HDPE or rigid pipe. Quicker deployment brings with it many benefits and cost efficiencies.

As layflat hose is wound into a flatpack or onto a reel, it is much easier to handle than welded-together HDPE or steel lengths, especially when setting up larger-diameter pipelines.

Swift deployment reduces downtime, leading to better productivity and reduced operational costs. Fast pipeline set up ensures that in times of emergencies, critical responses are not delayed.

Dewatering flooded areas caused by natural disasters or by a burst in a fixed pipeline rely on speed to minimise damage.

Deploying layflat pipelines can be executed in a fraction of the time it usually takes to set up a poly pipeline.

“Working with lengths of 200m, the couplings are joined together and there is no welding involved. A 4km pipeline can be transported on one truck and installed by a crew of three in one day,” Steverlynck said.

Yet another advantage of using flexible pipelines is their adaptability to various terrains. Civil works at sites where there are trees or buildings are not a problem with layflat. Layflat can easily go around obstacles and up or over obstructions.

This allows the pipeline to be used in challenging environments such as steep and rocky mine pits, as it can bend and conform to the contours of the land without the need for anchoring. This benefit also decreases the overall environmental impact.

Re-watering the Annulus Billabong project alongside the Yarra River took full advantage of the benefits of using the layflat hose system.

Requiring a pipeline that would cause the least amount of damage to the environment and work within a specific timeframe, the pumping expert leading the project turned to Crusader Hose for advice. The suggested Crusader Hose hose and reel system solution worked perfectly.

“One of our successful projects was for Melbourne Water. Our Waterlord® hose deployed by our agile and compact Argyle™ trailer-mounted reel system enabled an environmentally critical project to be completed with minimal disruption to the surrounding flora,” Steverlynck said.

“After the three-month project was completed, the pipeline was retrieved and stored for future use.”

UV-stabilised and constructed with thermoplastic polyurethane, layflat hose is robust and will endure extreme temperatures from sub-0 to 70˚C.

Crusader Hose temporary flexible overland pipelines will last for 20 or more years.

Australian-made Crusader Hose is committed to supporting industries involved in fluid logistics by pioneering safe and cost-effective solutions using flexible layflat hose.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.