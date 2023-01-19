Belzona Superwrap II restores strength to sewage pipeline

Corrosion is a real threat to the integrity of piping systems. Failure of these system is always detrimental and, in some cases, has catastrophic consequences.

Often the replacement of corroded pipework incurs significant costs and is not always a viable option.

When corrosion damage to a 26-metre pipeline caused a sewage leak, the resulting environmental pollution would have been bad enough. However, adding the fact that the leak was spilling straight into a farmer’s field made the need for a rapid, reliable solution more pressing.

For a variety of reasons, the section of pipeline could not be replaced. Other forms of repair would have taken months to undertake, causing significant disruption for local residents and would cost significantly more than the Belzona offered alternative.

The most severely corroded areas of pipe required a plate bonding solution to reinstate strength and provide corrosion protection. Traditional steel plate bonding solutions were deemed unfeasible, and so the Belzona Superpad was chosen.

Able to be engineered on site, the Belzona Superpad has the lightweight properties of the composite pad, could be formed perfectly to the required size of pipe, and could also be successfully applied by just two technicians.

In order to provide complete protection for the heavily corroded pipes, three layers of Belzona Superwrap II were mixed and applied to the external surface of the pipe. Once applied, the wrapping was coated with Belzona 9382 release film and left to cure overnight, returning the pipe to functionality with minimum disruption.

That’s a wrap

The Belzona SuperWrap II system, with engineered compliance to ASME PCC-2 & ISO 24817, provides an alternative, cost-effective and long-lasting option compared to conventional alternatives. The system has many application benefits, ensuring a simple and safe application.

It has a range of in-service performance benefits, including outstanding mechanical properties and chemical resistance. Belzona SuperWrap II is suitable for a variety of repairs, tackling both internal and external corrosion, including through wall defects.

A provider with experience

Rezitech Services has been the Australian distributor for Belzona repair composites and protective coatings for over 50 years. Belzona has pioneered solutions against common causes of damage and deterioration to pipelines, valves and fittings including impact and frost damage, corrosion, erosion, and chemical attack.

The range of Belzona solutions for pipework includes:

Immediate leak sealing, eliminating the need to shut lines down

Permanent pipe repairs using epoxy composites for plate bonding

Composite pipe wraps, which can be compliant with ISO24817 and ASME PCC2

Bonding of wear pads and shims on pipelines

Reforming of corroded or distorted flange faces to restore sealing

Flexible and peelable protection system for the encapsulation of flanges

Specialist repair composites which can be applied to oil contaminated, wet, and underwater substrates, or onto hot pipework

Internal corrosion protection

Liquid-applied lagging encapsulation coatings

External corrosion protection including CUI.

Belzona internal pipeline coatings

Belzona’s two-part linings for spools and pipelines are resistant to erosion and a broad range of chemicals. The spin-spray application technique facilitates fast application which, in turn, ensures that application costs are kept to an absolute minimum. These systems offer excellent adhesion, a fast return-to-service and a long-lasting solution.

Used as a corrosion mitigation strategy at the design stage, and for maintenance purposes, Belzona linings are suitable for deployment in industries ranging from in oil and gas, petrochemical, power and utilities, and more.

Belzona composite repair solutions restore strength to corroded, weakened, and holed pipes, and offer a long-term alternative to replacement without the associated cost and required downtime.