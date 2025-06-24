Beetaloo Energy kicks off drilling campaign

Image: kunchainab/stock.adobe.com

Beetaloo Energy, formerly known as Empire Energy, has commenced hydraulic stimulation operations at its Carpentaria 5-H well.

Hydraulic stimulation, also known as fracking, involves the injection of fluids under high pressure into low permeability rock to induce fractures. This increases the rock’s permeability to enhance the production of natural gas from a well.

Carpentaria-5H is the longest horizontal well in the Beetaloo Basin, with over 60 stimulation stages planned for the area.

The stimulation is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete. Following completion, Beetaloo Energy will undertake a roughly 30-day period of cleanup and soak, followed by a 30-day production test.

“The stimulation of Carpentaria-5H is an historic moment in the development of the Beetaloo Basin,” Beetaloo Energy managing director Alex Underwood said.

“This is the first well in the basin targeting a stimulation across a 3km horizontal section.

“Horizontal drilling and hydraulic stimulation revolutionised the United States’ energy system, driving down energy prices and emissions intensity while stimulating economic activity.

“This is an opportunity that Australia now shares through the development of the Beetaloo Basin.”

